    01/24/2018 11:47 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Toronto Tourism Breaks Records With 43 Million Visitors In 2017

    That's no misprint; 43 million visitors in one year.

    • Canadian Press
    Fireworks light up the Toronto skyline during the closing ceremony for the Pan American Games in Toronto on Sunday, July 26, 2015. Tourism Toronto says a record 43 million people visited the city last year, spending more than $8.8 billion.

    TORONTO — An industry association says tourism in Toronto is booming, with a record 43.7 million people coming to the city last year and spending more than $8.8 billion.

    Tourism Toronto says the numbers represent a 3.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent bump over 2016 respectively.

    It says domestic travellers visit Toronto more than any other Canadian city, and notes that Toronto saw 10.4 million overnight domestic visitors last year.

    Watch: Saskatoon the only Canadian city to make New York Times' list of places to visit

    Meanwhile, there were nearly 3 million American overnight visitors and 2.1 million tourists from overseas destinations last year.

    The association also says the number of tourists visiting Toronto from China has more than doubled over the last five years.

    In 2017, nearly 320,000 Chinese tourists visited the city — the most from any country aside from the U.S. and Canada.

    The U.K., on the other hand, sent over slightly fewer visitors in 2017 than 2016 — 263,000 compared to 279,000 the previous year. But the five-year trend for British visitors is still on the upswing, with 32 per cent more Brits visiting Toronto in 2017 than 2012.

