    • BUSINESS
    01/25/2018 11:10 EST

    50 Cent Accidentally Became A Bitcoin Millionaire

    He was the first rapper to accept the cryptocurrency for his 2014 album, "Animal Ambition."

    REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
    Actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" arrives at the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 20, 2017.

    50 Cent? More like 700,000,000 Cent.

    The rapper accidentally became a bitcoin millionaire after forgetting he accepted the cryptocurrency as payment for his 2014 album, "Animal Ambition."

    According to a report from TMZ, 50 was the first rapper to do so.

    One bitcoin was worth $662 USD at the time the album came out, and fans could purchase it for a fraction of that, according to The Verge. 50 raked in about 700 bitcoin, or about $400,000, back then. He left the bitcoins sitting in his account untouched.

    But now that bitcoin's value has surged, his earnings have jumped to between US$7 million and US$8.5 million (C$8.6 million-C$10.5 million), based on the cryptocurrency's recent movements.

    On a now-deleted Instagram post about his earnings, the rapper commented, "Ima keep it real, I forgot I did that shit lol," according to The Verge.

    He also posted a clip of himself appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to discuss accepting bitcoin for his album.

    "All money is money," he says.

