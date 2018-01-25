50 Cent Accidentally Became A Bitcoin Millionaire

50 Cent? More like 700,000,000 Cent.

The rapper accidentally became a bitcoin millionaire after forgetting he accepted the cryptocurrency as payment for his 2014 album, "Animal Ambition."

According to a report from TMZ, 50 was the first rapper to do so.

One bitcoin was worth $662 USD at the time the album came out, and fans could purchase it for a fraction of that, according to The Verge. 50 raked in about 700 bitcoin, or about $400,000, back then. He left the bitcoins sitting in his account untouched.

But now that bitcoin's value has surged, his earnings have jumped to between US$7 million and US$8.5 million (C$8.6 million-C$10.5 million), based on the cryptocurrency's recent movements.

A little bitcoin anyone? LOL. l know l make you sick but excuse me...I'm getting to the bag 💰 #denofthievespic.twitter.com/DCJu2thDr9 — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2018

On a now-deleted Instagram post about his earnings, the rapper commented, "Ima keep it real, I forgot I did that shit lol," according to The Verge.

He also posted a clip of himself appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to discuss accepting bitcoin for his album.

"All money is money," he says.