    • BUSINESS
    01/25/2018 08:48 EST

    Burger King Charges Different Prices In Lesson On Net Neutrality

    In the ad, customers are told they will be charged different prices for a Whopper, based on speed.

    Burger King logo is seen in a restaurant in a communist-era building in Warsaw, Poland October 2, 2017.

    NEW YORK — Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.

    Burger King's new ad has become a sensation, with more than a million views on YouTube and it's lighting up Twitter.

    In the ad, customers whom the restaurant says are real, are told they will be charged different prices for a Whopper, based on speed. Prices range from $5, to $26.

    And the customers grow increasingly furious in an art-imitating-life display that mocks new internet rules that have led to wide-scale protests, even death threats.

    There's even a jab at Ajit Pai, who heads the federal commission that voted late last year to eliminate net-neutrality protections for the internet (hint: look for the colossal Reese's coffee mug).

