COMOX, B.C. — Half of the high schools in a Vancouver Island school district have been closed as an RCMP investigation is underway.

A news release posted by the Comox Valley School District says Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland secondaries did not open Thursday morning, following notification from police that one of the schools is not safe.

School is open as usual at the area's three other high schools, and the district says it is working with police, but adds that its own findings prompted it to close the schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The release says it cannot provide information about the "danger or hazard."

It says RCMP identified the issue, but a spokesperson from the force has not responded to a request for comment.

The school district says it will provide more information when it becomes available and officials are confident in the district's threat identification process.

"The system that led the RCMP to their findings and then to swiftly and efficiently notify School District 71 is very effective. It is because of this close working relationship and the efficacy by which our reporting system operates, that allowed us to act promptly and make decisions," the release says.

