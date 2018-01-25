Meghan Markle has a ton of famous friends, and Priyanka Chopra is one of them. The two met at a party roughly two years ago and really hit it off.

Now the Bollywood star is dishing on Markle's engagement to Prince Harry and what she thinks her famous friend will be like as a member of the Royal Family.

"They're so happy and so in love," Chopra gushed to E! News about the engaged couple. "It's so normal and sweet and yet not normal at all, so I'm super happy for her, I really am."

While the 35-year-old actress hasn't technically met the prince just yet (although she has spoken to him "a couple times"), she revealed that she thinks Markle will be an exceptional role model as a royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018.

"Meghan is just super down to earth and really chill," Chopra revealed. "She always has been that, and she's still like that — that is what I love about her, and that's why ... she'll be really an icon for young girls around the world."

So far, it seems that Markle is proving Chopra right. After all, the former "Suits" star has been a women's advocate since age 11. Additionally, Markle has already gained praise for her relatability as a public figure (remember her messy bun?) and for her charitable work with organizations like World Vision and the United Nations.

In fact, Markle's philanthropy is one of the reasons why Harry found her so appealing when they first met. "The fact I know that she'll be really unbelievably good at the job part of [being a royal] as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it," he told the BBC in their first interview as an engaged couple.

"We're a fantastic team," he continued. "We know we are, and we hope to have as much impact for all the things we care about as possible."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a game of Jenga during their visit to Star Hub on Jan. 18, 2018.

Chopra has previously pointed out how inspiring Markle is as a public figure. Commenting on her friend's Vanity Fair cover story from September 2017, Chopra reminded the world that Markle is "so much more" than just Harry's girlfriend.

"I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend," the "Baywatch" star told ET. "I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."

When Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November, Chopra was among the first of their friends to congratulate them publicly.

On Instagram, Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always... keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo."

While Markle and Harry are certainly a match made in heaven, Markle and Chopra are serious #friendshipgoals!

