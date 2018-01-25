Canada's Competition Bureau is launching a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, arguing the monopoly ticket seller has been deceiving customers when advertising prices.

"In July, we called on ticket vendors to review their marketing practices. Today, we are filing an application with the Tribunal to stop Ticketmaster from making deceptive claims to consumers," Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.

False advertising on ticket sales is unfair. That's why we're taking action to deter it. https://t.co/RglsZdminwpic.twitter.com/mFnaWDroVf — Competition Bureau (@CompBureau) January 25, 2018

"Together, these actions send a strong signal to online retailers: consumers must have confidence that advertised prices are the ones they will pay."

In its application to the Competition Tribunal, the Bureau says Ticketmaster's practice of "drip pricing" — adding additional fees to the advertised price, later in the purchase process — caused consumers to pay much higher prices than advertised.

The Bureau said typically buyers end up paying 20 per cent more, and in some cases up to 65 per cent more, than the advertised price. Ticketmaster's additional fees include "service fees," "facility charges" and "order processing fees."

The Bureau says the lawsuit is meant to end "drip pricing" practices. It's also wants an "administrative monetary penalty" levied against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation. It did not specify how much of a penalty it's looking for.

Also on HuffPost: