These Are All The 2018 Grammy Winners

It's music's biggest night of the year. On Sunday, stars flocked to the 60th annual Grammy Awards to find out who was taking home the most trophies (and whether any of those trophies had their names on them).
This year's competition was fierce: from Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, the "Despacito" crew, and Childish Gambino battling it out for the coveted Record of the Year to Canadian Alessia Cara taking on Khalid, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and Julia Michaels for Best New Artist, there was no shortage of talent.
Of course, not everyone could win, but there were some incredible performances from Kendrick Lamar (did those dancers levitate, or were we seeing things?), Lady Gaga (and her feather piano), and Little Big Town.
But you're here to find out who are the 2018 Grammy winners, so, without further ado, here they are. (And keep refreshing the page as more winners are announced!)
Record of the Year
- "Redbone" — Childish Gambino
- "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- "The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z
- "Humble" — Kendrick Lamar
- "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
- Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- Damn — Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama — Lorde
- 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
- "Despacito" — Ramón Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr.
- "4:44" — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson
- "Issues" — Benjamin Levin, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter
- "1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson and Andrew Taggart
- "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip
Best New Artist
- Alessia Cara— WINNER
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying" — Kesha
- "Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
- "What About Us" — Pink
- "Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Something Just like This" — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- "Thunder" — Imagine Dragons
- "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man — WINNER
- "Stay" — Zedd and Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Nobody but Me (deluxe version) — Michael Bublé
- Triplicate — Bob Dylan
- In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
- Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
- Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Dae Bennett, producer (various artists) — WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
- Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
- Evolve — Imagine Dragons
- Rainbow — Kesha
- Joanne — Lady Gaga
- ÷ — Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Best Dance Recording
- "Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
- "Cola" — CamelPhat and Elderbrook
- "Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring DRAM
- "Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem — WINNER
- "Line of Sight" — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Migration — Bonobo
- 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk — WINNER
- Mura Masa — Mura Masa
- A Moment Apart — Odesza
- What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
- Spirit — Alex Han
- Mount Royal — Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge
- Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion — WINNER
- Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Rock Performance
- "You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen — WINNER
- "The Promise" — Chris Cornell
- "Run" — Foo Fighters
- "No Good" — Kaleo
- "Go to War" — Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
- "Sultan's Curse" — Mastodon — WINNER
- "Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red
- "Black Hoodie" — Body Count
- "Forever" — Code Orange
- "Clockworks" — Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
- "Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich
- "Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty
- "Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik and Mark Vollelunga
- "Run" — Foo Fighters — WINNER
- "The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward and Brooks Wackerman
Best Rock Album
- Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
- Hardwired... to Self-Destruct — Metallica
- The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
- Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
- A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
- Everything Now — Arcade Fire
- Humanz — Gorillaz
- American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
- Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
- Sleep Well Beast — The National — WINNER
Best R&B Performance
- "Get You" — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
- "Distraction" — Kehlani
- "High" — Ledisi
- "That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars — WINNER
- "The Weekend" — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Laugh and Move On" — The Baylor Project
- "Redbone" — Childish Gambino — WINNER
- "What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton featuring The Hamiltones
- "All the Way" — Ledisi
- "Still" — Mali Music
Best R&B Song
- "First Began" — PJ Morton
- "Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson and Joshua Scruggs
- "Redbone" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson
- "Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang and Solana Rowe
- "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip — WINNER
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Free 6lack — 6lack
- "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino
- American Teen — Khalid
- Ctrl — SZA
- Starboy — The Weeknd — WINNER
Best R&B Album
- Freudian — Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule — Ledisi
- 24K Magic — Bruno Mars — WINNER
- Gumbo — PJ Morton
- Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance
- "Bounce Back" — Big Sean
- "Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B
- "4:44" — Jay-Z
- "Humble" — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
- "Bad and Boujee" — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- "Prblms" — 6lack
- "Crew" — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- "Family Feud" — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
- "Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna— WINNER
- "Love Galore" — SZA feat. Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- "Bodak Yellow" — Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe and J White
- "Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer
- "Humble" — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II — WINNER
- "Sassy" — Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn
- "The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson
Best Rap Album
- 4:44 — Jay-Z
- Damn — Kendrick Lamar
- Culture — Migos
- Laila's Wisdom — Rapsody
- Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
- "Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt
- "Losing You" — Alison Krauss
- "Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert
- "I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris
- "Either Way" — Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne
- "My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band
- "You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum
- "Better Man" — Little Big Town — WINNER
- "Drinkin' Problem" — Midland
Best Country Song
- "Better Man" — Taylor Swift
- "Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
- "Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton — WINNER
- "Drinkin' Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach
- "Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall
Best Country Album
- Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
- Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
- The Breaker — Little Big Town
- Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
- From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
- Reflection — Brian Eno
- SongVersation: Medicine — India Arie
- Dancing on Water — Peter Kater — WINNER
- Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitarō
- Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- "Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell
- "Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs
- "Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch
- "Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin — WINNER
- "Ilimba" — Chris Potter
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Journey — The Baylor Project
- A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
- Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón
- Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King
- Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant — WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio
- Rebirth — Billy Childs — WINNER
- Project Freedom — Joey DeFrancesco and The People
- Open Book — Fred Hersch
- The Dreamer Is the Dream — Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- MONK'estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley
- Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band
- Bringin' It — Christian McBride Big Band — WINNER
- Homecoming — Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne
- Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo
- Oddara — Jane Bunnett and Maqueque
- Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
- Típico — Miguel Zenón
- Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio — WINNER
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell
- "You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn
- "Better Days" — Le'Andria
- "My Life" — The Walls Group
- "Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans — WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns
- "Clean" — Natalie Grant
- "What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship — WINNER
- "Even If" — MercyMe
- "Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
- Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
- Bigger Than Me — Le'Andria Johnson
- Close — Marvin Sapp
- Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
- Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans — WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Rise — Danny Gokey
- Echoes (deluxe edition) — Matt Maher
- Lifer — MercyMe
- Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
- Chain Breaker — Zach Williams — WINNER
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Best of The Collingsworth Family — Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family
- Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
- Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
- Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire — WINNER
- Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River
Best Latin Pop Album
- Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
- Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
- Amar y Vivir (En Vivo Desde La Ciudad de México, 2017) — La Santa Cecilia
- Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
- El Dorado — Shakira — WINNER
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
- Ayo — Bomba Estéreo
- Pa' Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
- Salvavidas de Hielo — Jorge Drexler
- El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles
- Residente — Residente — WINNER
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Ni Diablo, Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- Ayer y Hoy — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Momentos — Alex Campos
- Arrieros Somos — Sesiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas — WINNER
- Zapateando en el Norte — (various artists)
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Albita — Albita
- Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers
- Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta — WINNER
- Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond
- Indestructible — Diego el Cigala
Best American Roots Performance
- "Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes — WINNER
- "Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama
- "Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell
- "Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen
- "I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song
- "Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
- "I Wish You Well" — Raul Malo and Alan Miller
- "If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell
- "It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell
- "My Only True Friend" — Greg Allman and Scott Sharrard
Best Americana Album
- Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
- Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
- Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
- The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album
- Fiddler's Dream — Michael Cleveland
- Laws of Gravity — Infamous Stringdusters — WINNER (TIE)
- Original — Bobby Osborne
- Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny
- All the Rage: In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage— WINNER (TIE)
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Migration Blues — Eric Bibb
- Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
- Roll and Tumble — R.L. Boyce
- Sonny & Brownie's Last Train — Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi
- Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones — WINNER
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm
- Recorded Live In Lafayette — Sonny Landreth
- TajMo — Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' — WINNER
- Got Soul — Robert Randolph and the Family Band
- Live from the Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album
- Mental Illness — Aimee Mann — WINNER
- Semper Femina — Laura Marling
- The Queen of Hearts — Offa Rex
- You Don't Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters
- The Laughing Apple — Yusaf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Music Album
- Top of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- Ho'okena 3.0 — Ho'okena
- Kalenda — The Lost Bayou Ramblers — WINNER
- Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live] — Northern Cree
- Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi
Best Reggae Album
- Chronology — Chronixx
- Lost in Paradise — Common Kings
- Wash House Ting — J Boog
- Stony Hill — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley — WINNER
- Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage
Best World Music Album
- Memoria De Los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo
- Para Mí — Concha Buika
- Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
- Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo — WINNER
- Elwan — Tinariwen
Best Children's Album
- Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold
- Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb — WINNER
- Lemonade — Justin Roberts
- Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers
- Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Spoken Word Album
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
- Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
- Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
- The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher — WINNER
Best Comedy Album
- The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle
- Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
- Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
- A Speck of Dust — Sarah Silverman
- What Now? — Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
- Come from Away
- Dear Evan Hansen — WINNER
- Hello, Dolly!
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Baby Driver
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
- Hidden Figures: The Album
- La La Land — WINNER
- Moana: The Songs
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- "Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson
- "Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer
- "Game Of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi
- "Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer
- "La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz — WINNER
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- "City of Stars" (from "La La Land") — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- "How Far I'll Go" (from "Moana") — Lin-Manuel Miranda — WINNER
- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (from "Fifty Shades Darker") — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift
- "Never Give Up" (from "Lion") — Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin
- "Stand Up For Something" (from "Marshall") — Common, Andra Day and Diane Warren
Best Instrumental Composition
- "Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf
- "Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza
- "Three Revolutions" — Arturo O'Farrill — WINNER
- "Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen
- "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- "Ugly Beauty"/"Pannonica" — John Beasley
- "All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger
- "Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith
- "White Christmas" — Chris Walden
- "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra" from "Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams — WINNER
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- "I Loves You Porgy"/"There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes
- "Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli
- "Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz
- "I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely
- "Putin" — Randy Newman — WINNER
Best Recording Package
- El Orisha de la Rosa — Claudio Roncoli and Cactus Taller — WINNER
- Mura Masa — Alex Crossan and Matt de Jong
- Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed and Josh Tillman
- Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman and Andrea Trabucco-Campos
- Solid State — Gail Marowitz
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Tim Breen
- Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — Tom Hingston
- May 1977: Get Shown the Light — Masaki Koike
- The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly and David Pescovitz — WINNER
- Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra and Ken Shipley
Best Album Notes
- Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble with the Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves
- Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson
- The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright
- Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute — David Giovannoni
- Live at the Whisky a Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George — WINNER
- Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran
Best Historical Album
- Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers
- The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers
- Leonard Bernstein – The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers — WINNER
- Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
- Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Every Where Is Some Where —Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer
- Is This the Life We Really Want? —Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer
- Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer
- No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer
- 24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) — WINNER
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs — Gary Call
- Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man — Morten Lindberg
- Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies — Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue — WINNER
- Tyberg: Masses — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Calvin Harris
"Don't Quit" (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih)
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris featuring Various Artists)
- Greg Kurstin — WINNER
"Concrete and Gold" (Foo Fighters)
"Dear Life" (Beck)
"Dusk Till Dawn" (Zayn featuring Sia)
"Love" (Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari)
"Strangers" (Halsey featuring Lauren Jauregui)
"Wall of Glass" (Liam Gallagher)
- Blake Mills
Darkness and Light (John Legend)
Eternally Even (Jim James)
"God Only Knows" (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo featuring yMusic)
Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop)
No Shape (Perfume Genius)
Semper Femina (Laura Marling)
- No I.D.
"America" (Logic featuring Black Thought, Chuck D, Big Lenbo & No I.D.)
The Autobiography (Vic Mensa)
4:44 (Jay-Z)
- The Stereotypes
"Before I Do" (Sevyn Streeter)
"Better" (Lil Yachty featuring Stefflon Don)
"Deliver" (Fifth Harmony)
"Finesse" (Bruno Mars)
"Mo Bounce" (Iggy Azalea)
"Sunshine" (Kyle featuring Miguel)
"That's What I Like" (Bruno Mars)
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)
Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)
Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
Heggie: It's A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)
Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
- Manfred Eicher
Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)
Point & Line - Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)
Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)
Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)
- David Frost — WINNER
Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)
Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)
Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)
Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)
Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O'Riley)
Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lu?i?, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
- Morten Lindberg
Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)
Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)
Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)
So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)
- Judith Sherman
American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)
The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)
Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)
Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)
Secret Alchemy - Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)
Sevenfive — The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)
Sonic Migrations - Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)
Tribute (Dover Quartet)
26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
- "Can't Let You Go" (Louie Vega Roots Mix) — Louie Vega
- "Funk O'De Funk" (SMLE Remix) — SMLE
- "Undercover" (Adventure Club Remix) — Leighton James & Christian Srigley
- "A Violent Noise" (Four Tet Remix) — Four Tet
- "You Move" (Latroit Remix) — Dennis White — WINNER
Best Surround Sound Album
- Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers — WINNER
- Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer
- So Is My Love — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer
- 3-D The Catalogue — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer
- Tyberg: Masses — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer
Best Orchestral Performance
- Concertos for Orchestra — Louis Langrée
- Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches — Leonard Slatkin
- Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente — Michael Tilson Thomas
- Mahler: Symphony No. 5 — Osmo Vänskä
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck — WINNER
Best Opera Recording
- Berg: Lulu — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer
- Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists; Hans Graf, producer — WINNER
- Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer
- Händel: Ottone — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer, soloists; Jacob Händel, producer
- Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova, soloists; Ilya Petrov, producer
Best Choral Performance
- Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor; The Crossing, choir — WINNER
- Händel: Messiah — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
- Mansurian: Requiem — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master; RIAS Kammerchor
- Music of the Spheres — Nigel Short, conductor; Tenebrae
- Tyberg: Masses — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor; South Dakota Choir (Christopher Jacobson, soloist)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas Op. 1 — Arcangelo
- Death & the Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra — WINNER
- Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches de Wert — Stile Antico
- Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
- Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 — Martha Argerich and Various Artists
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Bach: The French Suites — Murray Perahia
- Haydn: Cello Concertos — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor
- Levina: The Piano Concertos — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor
- Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor
- Transcendal — Daniil Trifonov — WINNER
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas — Philippe Jarousky, soloist; Petra Müllejans, conductor
- Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan — WINNER
- Gods & Monsters — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, accompanist
- In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music —Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor
- Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift —Dmitri Hvorostovsky, soloist; Constantine Orbelian, conductor
Best Classical Compendium
- Barbara — Alexandre Tharaud, conductor; Cécile Lenoir, producer
- Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer — WINNER
- Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
- Les Routes de l'Esclavage — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bletton, producer
- Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger — Lucy Mauro, pianist and producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Songs of Solitude — Richard Danielpour
- Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon — WINNER
- Requiem —Tigran Mansurian
- Picture Studies — Adam Schoenberg
- Concerto for Orchestra —Zhou Tian
Best Music Video
- "Up All Night" — Beck
- "Makeba" — Jain
- "The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z
- "Humble" — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
- "1-800-273-8255" — Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
- One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Long Strange Trip — The Grateful Dead
- The Defiant Ones — (various artists)
- Soundbreaking — (various artists)
- Two Trains Runnin' — (various artists)
Best Music Film
- One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Long Strange Trip — The Grateful Dead
- The Defiant Ones — (various artists) — WINNER
- Soundbreaking — (various artists)
- Two Trains Runnin' — (various artists)
