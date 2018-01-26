These Are All The 2018 Grammy Winners

It's music's biggest night of the year. On Sunday, stars flocked to the 60th annual Grammy Awards to find out who was taking home the most trophies (and whether any of those trophies had their names on them).

This year's competition was fierce: from Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, the "Despacito" crew, and Childish Gambino battling it out for the coveted Record of the Year to Canadian Alessia Cara taking on Khalid, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and Julia Michaels for Best New Artist, there was no shortage of talent.

Of course, not everyone could win, but there were some incredible performances from Kendrick Lamar (did those dancers levitate, or were we seeing things?), Lady Gaga (and her feather piano), and Little Big Town.

​​But you're here to find out who are the 2018 Grammy winners, so, without further ado, here they are. (And keep refreshing the page as more winners are announced!)

Record of the Year

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z

"Humble" — Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

Damn — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

" ​​​​​​Despacito" — Ramón Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr.

​​​​​​Despacito" — Ramón Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr. "4:44" — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

"Issues" — Benjamin Levin, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson and Andrew Taggart

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara — WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — Pink

"Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Something Just like This" — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man — WINNER

"Stay" — Zedd and Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody but Me (deluxe version) — Michael Bublé

(deluxe version) — Michael Bublé Triplicate — Bob Dylan

— Bob Dylan In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

— Seth MacFarlane Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

— Sarah McLachlan Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Dae Bennett, producer (various artists) — WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

— Coldplay Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

— Lana Del Rey Evolve — Imagine Dragons

— Imagine Dragons Rainbow — Kesha

— Kesha Joanne — Lady Gaga

— Lady Gaga ÷ — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Best Dance Recording

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

"Cola" — CamelPhat and Elderbrook

"Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring DRAM

"Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem — WINNER

"Line of Sight" — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

— Bonobo 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk — WINNER

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

— Mura Masa A Moment Apart — Odesza

— Odesza What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

— The Jerry Douglas Band Spirit — Alex Han

— Alex Han Mount Royal — Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge

— Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion — WINNER

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Rock Performance

"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen — WINNER

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go to War" — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

"Sultan's Curse" — Mastodon — WINNER

"Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" — Body Count

"Forever" — Code Orange

"Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

"Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich

"Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty

"Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik and Mark Vollelunga

"Run" — Foo Fighters — WINNER

"The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward and Brooks Wackerman

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

— Mastodon Hardwired... to Self-Destruct — Metallica

— Metallica The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

— Nothing More Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

— Queens of the Stone Age A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs — WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

— Arcade Fire Humanz — Gorillaz

— Gorillaz American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

— LCD Soundsystem Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

— Father John Misty Sleep Well Beast — The National — WINNER

Best R&B Performance

"Get You" — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

"Distraction" — Kehlani

"High" — Ledisi

"That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars — WINNER

"The Weekend" — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Laugh and Move On" — The Baylor Project

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino — WINNER

"What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton featuring The Hamiltones

"All the Way" — Ledisi

"Still" — Mali Music

Best R&B Song

"First Began" — PJ Morton

"Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson and Joshua Scruggs

"Redbone" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson

"Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang and Solana Rowe

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip — WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

— 6lack "Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

— Childish Gambino American Teen — Khalid

— Khalid Ctrl — SZA

— SZA Starboy — The Weeknd — WINNER

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

— Daniel Caesar Let Love Rule — Ledisi

— Ledisi 24K Magic — Bruno Mars — WINNER

Gumbo — PJ Morton

— PJ Morton Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

"Bounce Back" — Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"Humble" — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

"Bad and Boujee" — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Prblms" — 6lack

"Crew" — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna — WINNER

"Love Galore" — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bodak Yellow" — Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe and J White

"Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer

"Humble" — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II — WINNER

"Sassy" — Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn

"The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

— Jay-Z Damn — Kendrick Lamar

— Kendrick Lamar Culture — Migos

— Migos Laila's Wisdom — Rapsody

— Rapsody Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt

"Losing You" — Alison Krauss

"Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris

"Either Way" — Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum

"Better Man" — Little Big Town — WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem" — Midland

Best Country Song

"Better Man" — Taylor Swift

"Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

"Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton — WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach

"Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

— Kenny Chesney Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

— Lady Antebellum The Breaker — Little Big Town

— Little Big Town Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

— Thomas Rhett From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Reflection — Brian Eno

— Brian Eno SongVersation: Medicine — India Arie

— India Arie Dancing on Water — Peter Kater — WINNER

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitarō

— Kitarō Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell

"Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs

"Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch

"Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin — WINNER

"Ilimba" — Chris Potter

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey — The Baylor Project

— The Baylor Project A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

— Jazzmeia Horn Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón

— Raul Midón Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King

— Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant — WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio

— Bill Charlap Trio Rebirth — Billy Childs — WINNER

Project Freedom — Joey DeFrancesco and The People

— Joey DeFrancesco and The People Open Book — Fred Hersch

— Fred Hersch The Dreamer Is the Dream — Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

MONK'estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley

— John Beasley Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band

— Alan Ferber Big Band Bringin' It — Christian McBride Big Band — WINNER

Homecoming — Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne

— Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo

— — Antonio Adolfo Oddara — Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

— Jane Bunnett and Maqueque Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

— — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves Típico — Miguel Zenón

— Miguel Zenón Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio — WINNER

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell

"You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn

"Better Days" — Le'Andria

"My Life" — The Walls Group

"Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns

"Clean" — Natalie Grant

"What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship — WINNER

"Even If" — MercyMe

"Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

— Travis Greene Bigger Than Me — Le'Andria Johnson

— Le'Andria Johnson Close — Marvin Sapp

— Marvin Sapp Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

— Anita Wilson Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise — Danny Gokey

— Danny Gokey Echoes (deluxe edition) — Matt Maher

(deluxe edition) — Matt Maher Lifer — MercyMe

— MercyMe Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

— Tauren Wells Chain Breaker — Zach Williams — WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best of The Collingsworth Family — Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family

— — The Collingsworth Family Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

— Larry Cordle Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

— Joseph Habedank Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire — WINNER

Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

— Alex Cuba Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

— Juanes Amar y Vivir (En Vivo Desde La Ciudad de México, 2017) — La Santa Cecilia

— La Santa Cecilia Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

— Natalia Lafourcade El Dorado — Shakira — WINNER

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

— Bomba Estéreo Pa' Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

— C4 Trío & Desorden Público Salvavidas de Hielo — Jorge Drexler

— Jorge Drexler El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

— Los Amigos Invisibles Residente — Residente — WINNER

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Ni Diablo, Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

— Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda Ayer y Hoy — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

— Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga Momentos — Alex Campos

— Alex Campos Arrieros Somos — Sesiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas — WINNER

Zapateando en el Norte — (various artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Albita — Albita

— Albita Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers

— Doug Beavers Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta — WINNER

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

— Silvestre Dangond Indestructible — Diego el Cigala

Best American Roots Performance

"Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes — WINNER

"Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

"Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

"I Wish You Well" — Raul Malo and Alan Miller

"If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell

"It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell

"My Only True Friend" — Greg Allman and Scott Sharrard

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

— Gregg Allman Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

— Brent Cobb Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

— Iron & Wine The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

Fiddler's Dream — Michael Cleveland

— Michael Cleveland Laws of Gravity — Infamous Stringdusters — WINNER (TIE)

Original — Bobby Osborne

— Bobby Osborne Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny

— Noam Pikelny All the Rage: In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage— WINNER (TIE)

Best Traditional Blues Album

Migration Blues — Eric Bibb

— Eric Bibb Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

— Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio Roll and Tumble — R.L. Boyce

— R.L. Boyce Sonny & Brownie's Last Train — Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi

— Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm

— Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm Recorded Live In Lafayette — Sonny Landreth

— Sonny Landreth TajMo — Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' — WINNER

Got Soul — Robert Randolph and the Family Band

— Robert Randolph and the Family Band Live from the Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann — WINNER

Semper Femina — Laura Marling

— Laura Marling The Queen of Hearts — Offa Rex

— Offa Rex You Don't Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters

— The Secret Sisters The Laughing Apple — Yusaf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Music Album

Top of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

— Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers Ho'okena 3.0 — Ho'okena

— Ho'okena Kalenda — The Lost Bayou Ramblers — WINNER

Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live] — Northern Cree

— Northern Cree Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi

Best Reggae Album

Chronology — Chronixx

— Chronixx Lost in Paradise — Common Kings

— Common Kings Wash House Ting — J Boog

— J Boog Stony Hill — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley — WINNER

Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage

Best World Music Album

Memoria De Los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo

— Vicente Amigo Para Mí — Concha Buika

— Concha Buika Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

— Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo — WINNER

Elwan — Tinariwen

Best Children's Album

Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold

— Gustafer Yellowgold Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb — WINNER

Lemonade — Justin Roberts

— Justin Roberts Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers

— Alphabet Rockers Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson

— Neil deGrasse Tyson Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

— Bruce Springsteen Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

— Shelly Peiken Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

— Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher — WINNER

Best Comedy Album

The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle

— Dave Chappelle Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

— Jim Gaffigan Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

— Jerry Seinfeld A Speck of Dust — Sarah Silverman

— Sarah Silverman What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

Come from Away

Dear Evan Hansen — WINNER

Hello, Dolly!

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Baby Driver

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land — WINNER

Moana: The Songs

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson

"Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer

"Game Of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi

"Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer

"La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz — WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"City of Stars" (from "La La Land") — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"How Far I'll Go" (from "Moana") — Lin-Manuel Miranda — WINNER

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (from "Fifty Shades Darker") — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift

"Never Give Up" (from "Lion") — Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin

"Stand Up For Something" (from "Marshall") — Common, Andra Day and Diane Warren

Best Instrumental Composition

"Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf

"Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza

"Three Revolutions" — ​​​​​​Arturo O'Farrill — WINNER

"Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Ugly Beauty"/"Pannonica" — John Beasley

"All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith

"White Christmas" — Chris Walden

"Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra" from "Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams — WINNER

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"I Loves You Porgy"/"There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli

"Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz

"I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely

"Putin" — ​​​​​​Randy Newman — WINNER

Best Recording Package

El Orisha de la Rosa — Claudio Roncoli and Cactus Taller​​​​ — WINNER

Mura Masa — Alex Crossan and Matt de Jong

Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed and Josh Tillman

— Sasha Barr, Ed Steed and Josh Tillman Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman and Andrea Trabucco-Campos

— Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman and Andrea Trabucco-Campos Solid State — Gail Marowitz

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Tim Breen

— Tim Breen Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — Tom Hingston

— Tom Hingston May 1977: Get Shown the Light — Masaki Koike

— Masaki Koike The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly and David Pescovitz — WINNER

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra and Ken Shipley

Best Album Notes

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble with the Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves

— Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson

— Ted Olson The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright

— Bryan S. Wright Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute — David Giovannoni

— David Giovannoni Live at the Whisky a Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George — WINNER

Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran

Best Historical Album

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers

— Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers

— Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers Leonard Bernstein – The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers — WINNER

Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer

— Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Every Where Is Some Where —Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

—Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer Is This the Life We Really Want? —Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer

—Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer

— Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer

— Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer 24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) — WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs — Gary Call

— Gary Call Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man — Morten Lindberg

— Morten Lindberg Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies — Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin

— Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue — WINNER

Tyberg: Masses — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

"Don't Quit" (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih)

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris featuring Various Artists)

Greg Kurstin — WINNER

"Concrete and Gold" (Foo Fighters)

"Dear Life" (Beck)

"Dusk Till Dawn" (Zayn featuring Sia)

"Love" (Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari)

"Strangers" (Halsey featuring Lauren Jauregui)

"Wall of Glass" (Liam Gallagher)

Blake Mills

Darkness and Light (John Legend)

Eternally Even (Jim James)

"God Only Knows" (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo featuring yMusic)

Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop)

No Shape (Perfume Genius)

Semper Femina (Laura Marling)

No I.D.

"America" (Logic featuring Black Thought, Chuck D, Big Lenbo & No I.D.)

The Autobiography (Vic Mensa)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

The Stereotypes

"Before I Do" (Sevyn Streeter)

"Better" (Lil Yachty featuring Stefflon Don)

"Deliver" (Fifth Harmony)

"Finesse" (Bruno Mars)

"Mo Bounce" (Iggy Azalea)

"Sunshine" (Kyle featuring Miguel)

"That's What I Like" (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)

Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)

Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

Heggie: It's A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)

Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Manfred Eicher

Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)

Point & Line - Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)

Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)

Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)

David Frost — WINNER

Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)

Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)

Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)

Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O'Riley)

Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lu?i?, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Morten Lindberg

Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)

Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)

Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)

So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)

Judith Sherman

American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)

The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)

Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)

Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)

Secret Alchemy - Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)

Sevenfive — The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)

Sonic Migrations - Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)

Tribute (Dover Quartet)

26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

"Can't Let You Go" (Louie Vega Roots Mix) — Louie Vega

"Funk O'De Funk" (SMLE Remix) — SMLE

"Undercover" (Adventure Club Remix) — Leighton James & Christian Srigley

"A Violent Noise" (Four Tet Remix) — Four Tet

"You Move" (Latroit Remix) — Dennis White — WINNER

Best Surround Sound Album

Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers — WINNER

Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer

— Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer So Is My Love — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer

— Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer 3-D The Catalogue — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer

— Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer Tyberg: Masses — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer

Best Orchestral Performance

Concertos for Orchestra — Louis Langrée

— Louis Langrée Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches — Leonard Slatkin

— Leonard Slatkin Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente — Michael Tilson Thomas

— Michael Tilson Thomas Mahler: Symphony No. 5 — Osmo Vänskä

— Osmo Vänskä Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck — WINNER

Best Opera Recording

Berg: Lulu — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer

— Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists; Hans Graf, producer — WINNER

Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer

— Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé, soloists; Jay David Saks, producer Händel: Ottone — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer, soloists; Jacob Händel, producer

— George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer, soloists; Jacob Händel, producer Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova, soloists; Ilya Petrov, producer

Best Choral Performance

Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor; The Crossing, choir — WINNER

Händel: Messiah — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

— Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir Mansurian: Requiem — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master; RIAS Kammerchor

— Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master; RIAS Kammerchor Music of the Spheres — Nigel Short, conductor; Tenebrae

— Nigel Short, conductor; Tenebrae Tyberg: Masses — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor; South Dakota Choir (Christopher Jacobson, soloist)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas Op. 1 — Arcangelo

— Arcangelo Death & the Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra — WINNER

Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches de Wert — Stile Antico

— Stile Antico Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

— Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 — Martha Argerich and Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Bach: The French Suites — Murray Perahia

— Murray Perahia Haydn: Cello Concertos — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor

— Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor Levina: The Piano Concertos — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor

— Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor

— Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor Transcendal — Daniil Trifonov — WINNER

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas — Philippe Jarousky, soloist; Petra Müllejans, conductor

— Philippe Jarousky, soloist; Petra Müllejans, conductor Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan —​​​​​​​ WINNER

Gods & Monsters — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, accompanist

— Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, accompanist In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music —Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor

— —Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift —Dmitri Hvorostovsky, soloist; Constantine Orbelian, conductor

Best Classical Compendium

Barbara — Alexandre Tharaud, conductor; Cécile Lenoir, producer

— Alexandre Tharaud, conductor; Cécile Lenoir, producer Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer —​​​​​​​ WINNER

Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

— Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer Les Routes de l'Esclavage — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bletton, producer

— Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bletton, producer Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger — Lucy Mauro, pianist and producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Songs of Solitude — Richard Danielpour

— Richard Danielpour Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon —​​​​​​​ WINNER

Requiem —Tigran Mansurian

—Tigran Mansurian Picture Studies — Adam Schoenberg

— Adam Schoenberg Concerto for Orchestra —Zhou Tian

Best Music Video

"Up All Night" — Beck

"Makeba" — Jain

"The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z

"Humble" — Kendrick Lamar —​​​​​​​ WINNER

"1-800-273-8255" — Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

— Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Long Strange Trip — The Grateful Dead

— The Grateful Dead The Defiant Ones — (various artists)

— (various artists) Soundbreaking — (various artists)

— (various artists) Two Trains Runnin' — (various artists)

Best Music Film

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

— Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Long Strange Trip — The Grateful Dead

— The Grateful Dead The Defiant Ones — (various artists) —​​​​​​​ WINNER

Soundbreaking — (various artists)

— (various artists) Two Trains Runnin' — (various artists)

