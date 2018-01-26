There's a lot to look forward to in 2018: the royal wedding, the "Black Panther" and "A Wrinkle in Time" films, the Winter Olympics, the third royal baby, and ... oh yeah, "Game of Thrones" doesn't come back until next year.

So, we have more than a year to wait until we see the moment when Jon Snow and Khaleesi realize they're related (yuck?) but until then, there are plenty of books to keep us occupied.

Here are the 10 books we can't wait to read in 2018:

Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl

From the author of the hit books Night Film and Special Topics in Calamity Physics, comes a new sci-fi thriller that we're sure we won't be able to put down.

A year after Beatrice Hartley graduates from Darrow-Harker, she returns to the estate where she and her six best friends ruled the school, hoping to find answers to her boyfriend's death.

One night, a mysterious stranger knocks on the door and tells her a fact that seems straight out of a movie: time is stuck, snagged on a splinter that can only be fixed if Beatrice's former friends make a series of difficult decisions.

Release date: June 5, 2018

Brave by Rose McGowan

She's been one of the loudest proponents of #MeToo so we can't wait to read Rose McGowan's memoir, which details her life as a one-time Hollywood sex symbol — and all the trappings that come with it — to the fearless activist she's become today.

In typical McGowan fashion, the memoir is brutally honest about her experiences dealing with a sexist industry; from the sexualization of her body and terrible scripts, to roles that have a narrow view of women and airbrushed magazine covers.

The book is angry, proud, smart, unapologetic, and yes, brave.

Release date: Jan. 30, 2018

Feel Free by Zadie Smith

Do we really have to convince you to buy this book? It's Zadie Smith, people, and she's back to steal our hearts with her second collection of essays. Ranging in topics such as "Should Justin Bieber be more like Socrates?" to "How much joy can a person tolerate?" Smith's writing is sharp, brilliant, and always hilarious.

Basically, if you only have time to read one book this year (and who even are you?), it should be this one.

Release date: Feb. 6, 2018

The Atomic City Girls by Janet Beard

In November 1944, June Walker, along with hundreds of other young girls, go to work in a factory where they operate heavy machinery whose function is never explained. All they are told is that their work will help win the war. But when the bomb drops over Hiroshima, June must confront her complicity, her loyalty to her country, and her thoughts on the war.

For anyone who loves historical fiction based on true events, this book, which looks at the little-known realities behind the Manhattan Project, fits the bill.

Release date: Feb. 6, 2018

I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death by Maggie O'Farrell

Author Maggie O'Farrell has cheated death all throughout her life — from a childhood illness that left her in hospital for almost a year, to an encounter with a serial killer. These traumatic experiences have shaped her life, and now that she's a mother, she's determined to protect her daughter.

For anyone who needs a reminder that life is precious, this book will show that peril is always lapping at your feet.

Release date: Feb. 6, 2018

Creative Quest by Questlove

Is one of your resolutions to be more creative? Let Questlove help you out. In Creative Quest, the musician shares his wisdom on where to draw inspiration and originality through his own stories and lessons from likeminded creative people such as D'Angelo, Ava DuVernay, David Byrne, and Bjork.

So what are you waiting for? Get your creativity on!

Release date: April 24, 2018

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

In his first novel since 2011's The Cat's Table, Michael Ondaatje returns with an epic post-Second World War story about two siblings, Nathaniel and Rachel, who are left in the care of a mysterious figure called The Moth in 1945 London after their parents move to Singapore.

The siblings are joined by The Moth's friends, all of whom share a history of an unspecified service during the war, and who decide they need to educate and protect Nathaniel and Rachel. Years later, Nathaniel tries to find out just who these people really were and what they did.

Release date: May 8, 2018

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland

In this version of the Civil War, the dead rise and walk on the battlefields of Gettysburg, Pa., changing not only the outcome of the war, but the future of America. Because of this new threat, the Native and Negro Education Act makes it law that certain children attend combat school to learn how to kill the dead.

And then there's Jane. Rather than resign herself to the future her country has set out for her, she's studying for the chance at a better life, and the dead are the least of her problems.

Release date: April 3, 2018

Children of Blood and Bone: The Orïsha Legacy by Tomi Adeyemi

In this West African-inspired fantasy novel, Zélie Adebola is left without a mother, a tribe is left without their magic, and a group of people are hunted down by a tyrant king. But Zélie has the chance to gain back her tribe's powers and land by hurting the monarchy, with the help of a rogue princess.

But as she tracks down the crown prince, she struggles with her own growing powers and her feelings for the enemy.

Release date: March 6, 2018

The Hazel Wood: A Novel by Melissa Albert

Alice and her mom have spent most of their lives on the road, dodging the bad luck that always seems to follow them. Then Alice's grandmother, the author of a cult hit book about dark fairy tales, dies on her estate, the Hazel Wood, and Alice realizes that her bad luck has just begun.

Alice's mom is kidnapped, but before she's taken she tells Alice to stay away from the Hazel Wood. But Alice has no choice to go to the estate to search for clues that will help her find her mom, and figure out how this bad luck began in the first place.

Release date: Jan. 30, 2018

