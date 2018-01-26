The 60th annual Grammy Awards are on Sunday and we could not be more excited. As our anticipation rises — who will win Best New Artist and Album of The Year? — HuffPost Canada looks to the Canadians who were nominated.

This year, The Recording Academy selected Canadian nominees from diverse backgrounds — from Alessia Cara to Daniel Caesar, some of your favourite Canuck musicians will be rocking out at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Justin Bieber

The 23-year-old YouTube sensation-turned-pop star has three nominations for the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee single, "Despacito," for which Bieber is a featured artist.

These nominations include Record of The Year, Song of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Despite Bieber reportedly not attending the Grammys this year, you can bet we'll be cheering for him from our homes across the country.

Alessia Cara

After winning over our hearts with her lead single, "Here," Cara followed it up with her smash hit single "Stay," collaborating with EDM producer Zedd — and she didn't stop there.

The 21-year-old Brampton, Ont. native went on to team up with Khalid and Logic on the song "1-800-273-8255." Nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including Best Music Video for "1-800-273-8255" and Best New Artist, Cara deserves a huge YAS.

The Weeknd

Canadian bad boy The Weeknd is nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his third album "Starboy." It's been a busy year for the singer, starting with that time he cut his locs to illustrate his new "Starboy"era, to dating Selena Gomez, to possibly linking up with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

Drama aside, The Weeknd's hard work could possibly be honoured this Sunday and we're all rooting for him.

Daniel Caesar

Toronto native Daniel Caesar has been nominated for Best R&B Performance for "Get You" featuring Kali Uchis, and Best R&B Album for "Freudian."

The striking story of Caesar lies in how he built up his musical empire in a mere five years as an independent artist. "Of the more than two-dozen Canadian nominations at Sunday's Grammy Awards, the ones representing the most notable made-in-Canada success story of 2017 belong to Caesar, the silk-smooth crooner," The Globe and Mail noted. You got this, Caesar.

Michael Bublé

The soft-spoken gentleman of Canada has one nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)." Hailing from Burnaby, Canada, Bublé has had a challenging past two years due to his son Noah, 4, undergoing cancer treatment.

Last February, Bublé and his wife announced that Noah's health had improved and that doctors are optimistic about the little boy's future. Since then, Bublé has been back in the music game, even going undercover as a salesman for BBC Music.

Arcade Fire

Hailing from Montréal, indie rock band Arcade Fire is made up of husband-and-wife duo, Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Butler's younger brother, William Butler, as well as Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara.

They are up for Best Alternative Music Album for "Everything Now." From releasing their self-titled EP in 2003 to being nominated for Grammys, the band has certainly come a long way.

Charles Moniz

Recording engineer Charles Moniz attends The 58th Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, 2016.

Recording engineer Charles Moniz has a talent for turning songs into gold. This year, he has three nominations for his work on Bruno Mars' album, "24K Magic." Moniz is up for Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

The 37-year-old Toronto native previously received a nomination in 2016 for his work on Mars' "Uptown Funk," and has worked with notable artists like Adele on her track, "All I Ask."

Other artists nominated for the 2018 Grammys are Leonard Cohen for Best Rock Performance for "You Want It Darker," and Best American Roots Performance for "Steer Your Way." Sarah McLachlan, Alex Cuba, Shawn Everett, and Matt Maher are also nominees.

