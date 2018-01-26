All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    01/26/2018 12:51 EST | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Jeremy Desai, President Of Company Barry Sherman Founded, Resigns Suddenly

    He left "to pursue other opportunities."

    • Canadian Press
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Empty pill bottles are filled at the Apotex Inc. plant in Toronto, Wed. Nov. 3, 2011. Apotex Inc. president and CEO Jeremy Desai has resigned effective immediately from the generic drug giant founded by the recently deceased billionaire Barry Sherman.

    TORONTO — Apotex Inc. president and CEO Jeremy Desai has resigned effective immediately from the generic drug giant founded by the recently deceased billionaire Barry Sherman.

    A spokesman for the company declined to provide details on Desai's departure other than to note he left "to pursue other opportunities'' and that the company thanks him for his contributions.

    Canadian Press/Handout
    In this Oct. 15, 2017 photo provided by the United Jewish Appeal via Canadian Press, Barry and Honey Sherman pose for a photo in Toronto. The billionaire businessman and his wife were found strangled inside their mansion on Dec. 15, 2017.

    Jack Kay, who previously served as CEO for the privately-held company, will once again step into the chief executive role while also maintaining his current position as vice-chairman.

    Jeff Watson, who has 25 years with the company including most recently as president of global generics, has been appointed to the role of president and chief operating officer.

    Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found dead in their Toronto home on Dec. 15, with the cause of death determined to be "ligature neck compression.''

    Sherman, who founded Apotex in 1974 and built it into a company with more than $2 billion in annual revenue, hadn't been involved in day-to-day operations since stepping down as CEO five years ago.

    • Canadian Press
