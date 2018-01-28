2 Canadians Charged After 'Dancing Pornographically' In Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Two Canadians are among 10 foreigners charged in Cambodia with producing pornographic pictures, after they were arrested at a party where they were dancing and rolling around on the floor with clothes on.

According to a media release by Cambodian national police, the two Canadian nationals facing charges are 20-year-old Kazoleas Edensaran and 25-year-old Jessica Drolet.

Police say they raided a rented villa near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple on Thursday, where the foreigners were taking part in what organizers billed as a pub crawl.

Authorities say they found people "dancing pornographically."

Pictures of the party provided by Cambodian police show multiple men and women dancing on the floor, some in sexually suggestive positions, while still wearing clothes.

87 foreigners arrested

A police release says 87 foreigners were arrested in total, but claims the 10 people charged were organizers of the event.

In addition to the two Canadians, five British nationals, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one person from the Netherlands were arrested. A statement on the arrests posted on the national police website Sunday included photos showing clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.

The prosecutor of the Siem Reap provincial court, Samrith Sokhon, told The Associated Press by phone that those charged face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia's traditions. Samrith Sokhon

He said after producing the photos, the foreigners shared them on social media.

"Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia's traditions," he said.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing consular services to the Canadians detained in Cambodia.

"Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information," a spokesman said, adding that he wouldn't comment further to protect the privacy of those involved.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office confirmed they were in contact with British nationals in Cambodia.

"We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families," the office said in an emailed response to questions from the AP.

With files from Sopheng Cheang