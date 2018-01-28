All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    01/28/2018 17:50 EST | Updated 26 minutes ago

    2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: All The Outfits From Music's Biggest Night

    It was a night to remember.

    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    Lady Gaga at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

    Sure, you could say that the Grammys are all about the music, but you'd be forgetting one important detail: the red carpet.

    Not only do musicians know how to put on a show, but they understand that they have to dress the part too, which is why the Grammys red carpet is always one of the hottest events in Hollywood.

    So, who showed up and slayed at the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet? Check out the gallery below to see all the looks. (And keep refreshing the page as we update it with more red carpet outfits!)

    2018 Grammys Red Carpet

    More Grammys 2018 Coverage On HuffPost Canada:


    MORE:2018 grammy awards red carpet2018 grammys2018 grammys red carpetgrammy awards 2018 red carpetgrammy awards red carpet 2018grammys red carpetgrammys red carpet 2018Style