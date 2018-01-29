Toronto police say a man they are calling an alleged serial killer is now facing five first-degree murder charges related to men who went missing in the city.

Bruce McArthur was previously charged in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who went missing from Toronto's gay village.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga says McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Skeletal remains found on property

Idsinga says police discovered dismembered skeletal remains of at least three men at a property related to McArthur. He says the unidentified remains were found hidden at the bottom of three large planters.

Police say 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Idsinga says police believe there were more victims, but have no idea how many.