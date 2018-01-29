Celebrity Families At The 2018 Grammys Are Killing Us With Cute

While many of you may have tuned into this year's Grammy Awards for the red carpet outfits, a chance to see a Canadian nab the coveted Best New Artist Award for the first time, or the Time's Up anti-sexual harassment initiative, we don't mind admitting we came for one thing, and one thing only:

Babies.

Look how fabulous my mom is!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

And pop music superstar Pink's kids (and mom!) weren't the only celeb families to steal our hearts during Sunday night's awards. This year's artists and celebrities invited all manner of adorable family members to walk the red carpet with them, and we can't get enough of the wholesome, cute goodness.

Here are some of our favourites.

DJ Khaled and baby Asahd

@asahdkhaled @recordingacademy @wethebestmusic A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:51pm PST

Come onnnnn. This kid is too much. Was there even an awards show last night? We can't remember because our brains exploded after watching this tot (son of music producer DJ Khaled) toddle down the red carpet in a tux that perfectly matched his dad's own duds.

GRAMMY FAMILY! @wethebestmusic 🙏🏽🔑 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

We can't. We're done, and we've barely even started.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

We love the sass Blue Ivy, 6, is serving up here.

The oldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé looked adorable in her all-white suit at last night's Grammy Awards. And she let us know who's really in charge when she shushed her superstar parents' clapping during the show.

blue ivy wears the pants in the carter family 💙 #grammyspic.twitter.com/C8KmSskj0N — niki (@missjournalism) January 29, 2018

Never change, kid.

Pink et al.

Pink, who wowed the audience with her performance of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," brought her #1 fans with her to the 2018 Grammys: her kids Willow, 6, and Jameson Moon, 1, husband Carey Hart, and even her mom, Judith Moore.

The whole brood walked the red carpet together (minus her 13-month-old), all wearing white roses.

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Pink, and Judith Moore attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jameson made it out for a pre-show family portrait but, as babies do, didn't quite cooperate.

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

And we love him for it.

SZA and her grandma

SZA with her mother and grandmother at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Oh god, our hearts.

SZA may not have nabbed an award at this year's Grammys, but she won the entire day by bringing her grandma (and her mom) to the awards.

Cardi B and her sister

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Hey, remember when you were a kid and your mom always insisted on dressing you and your sister in the same outfits?

Turns out what's embarrassing as children is actually fun as adults.

"Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B made us see double Sunday night when she walked the red carpet with her sister, Hennessy Carolina Almanzar.

Camila Cabello and her mom

camila's date for the #GRAMMYs is her mom. name a cuter scene from tonight. pic.twitter.com/L44pUc4Fmh — alba (@ariananisrina) January 28, 2018

Camila Cabello stunned in her strapless red dress Sunday night, but it was her choice of date that stole our hearts.

The "Havana" singer brought her mom, Sinuhe Cabello.

We love it.

James Corden and his parents (and puppies)

Host James Corden speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Host James Corden not only handed out "consolation puppies" Sunday night, but he also brought his parents to the show. So he's basically the cutest thing ever right now.

Puppies! Parents! Our hearts!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld receives a consolation puppy during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

He put his parents Malcolm and Margaret in the spotlight with a bit joking that they slipped away to see "Hamilton" on Broadway.

Ah, kids. Always giving you crap for something.

