Canadians were waiting with baited breath to see if our beloved Gord Downie would be honoured in the Grammys In Memoriam montage this Sunday.

As the tribute played, musicians who were honoured included Tom Petty, Fats Domino and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, all of whom died in 2017.

Where was Gord? Did he make it in?

Then, a collective sigh of relief. There he was. Brief, and missed by some, but unforgettable.

Gord Downie makes the In Memoriam at the #Grammyspic.twitter.com/JxQ3kEyoIZ — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) January 29, 2018

For some, Downie's inclusion reopened some recently healed wounds while others were grateful that he made it at all.

Just saw our Gord Downie on the Grammys "In Memoriam".

My heart hurts still. — Theresa (@tlcprincess) January 29, 2018

The Tragically Hip were never huge in the USA but the fact that the #GRAMMYs included Gord Downie in their In Memoriam segment shows just how much the tremendous impact of his final years transcended the borders of Canada. — Matt DeSumma (@mattdesumma) January 29, 2018

ok I need that in memoriam video so I can cry about Gord Downie some more #grammys — cassie martino ✨ (@CassMartino) January 29, 2018

Thank you @GRAMMYAdvocacy#Grammys2018 for recognizing @gorddownie in the memorial he was one of the most important #canadianartists of all time. Not as well known in the USA but legendary in 🇨🇦 @thehipdotcom — Tara Turnbull (@taraturnbull) January 29, 2018

And here I was all ready to type about how the #GRAMMYs wouldn't acknowledge Canadian Gord Downie In Memorium...well done. — Gilles LeBlanc (@ROCKthusiast) January 29, 2018

Some people felt the Tragically Hip singer, who died of brain cancer last October, deserved more time in the montage:

I feel like Gord Downie should have got a little more than a three second tribute tonight at the #GRAMMYs tonight... just saying. #TragicallyHip — Wilder Weir (@WilderWeir) January 29, 2018

Why did the #Grammys literally skim over Gord Downie in the in Memoriam?? Not cool — *screaming* (@janeovision) January 29, 2018

Another Canadian did play a role in the performance that closed the memorial segment and show. Alessia Cara, who earlier in the evening won the Grammy for best new artist, joined fellow artists and Khalid and Logic to perform their song "1-800-273-8255."

The song is named after the U.S.' National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and has helped increase calls to the toll-free helpline, which is available to anyone in emotional distress. "The impact has been pretty extraordinary," the director of the Lifeline has said.

We reckon Gord would have approved.