BLOG VOICES The Quebec Mosque Shooting Is What Happens When You Ignore Hate Gilery Massa of the National Council of Canadian Muslims shares her thoughts on how we can respectfully commemorate the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. More Videos Pop Culture's Appropriation From The House Ball Co... Gender Equality Starts When We Stop Asking Women T... Indigenous Millennials Like Me Feel Torn Between T... Enteroviruses Can Ruin Your Summer. Here' Canada Needs To Push The Envelope On Child Soldier