    01/30/2018 10:14 EST

    These Are Your 2018 CBC 'Canada Reads' Panellists

    Celebs will argue that their chosen book is the best until a winner is picked.

    • Canadian Press
    Sonia Recchia via Getty Images
    Jeanne Beker attends 'It's Always Something' Variety Show on Nov. 19, 2011.

    Fashion journalist Jeanne Beker and R&B singer Jully Black are among the panellists for CBC's "Canada Reads" competition.

    The other participants are activist and singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah, storm chaser Greg Johnson and actor Tahmoh Penikett.

    Ali Hassan of CBC's "Laugh Out Loud" will host the battle of the books, in which Canadian celebrities each champion one title until a winner is chosen.

    WireImage
    Jully Black attends the 2nd Annual Giant of Africa event on Dec. 5, 2015 .

    Beker will defend "Forgiveness" by Mark Sakamoto, while Black will represent "The Marrow Thieves" by Cherie Dimaline.

    Jamalzadah will be on the panel with "The Boat People" by Sharon Bala, Johnson will advocate for "Precious Cargo" by Craig Davidson, and Penikett has "American War" by Omar El Akkad.

    The debates will unfold over four hour-long live shows in front of audiences in Toronto from March 26-29.

    Each day of the competition, one book will be eliminated until a winner is declared Canada's must-read title for 2018.

    The debates will be broadcast each day on CBC, CBC Radio One, and live streamed online at CBCbooks.ca.

