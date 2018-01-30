All Sections
    01/30/2018 13:45 EST | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Shaw Communications Announces Buyout Program To 6,500 Employees

    The offer also includes those at Freedom Mobile.

    • Canadian Press
    Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
    A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary on Jan. 14, 2015.

    CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. has launched a voluntary buyout program aimed at 6,500 employees, including those at Freedom Mobile.

    The Calgary-based company has sent notices to the targeted staff and expects about 10 per cent to take the offer.

    The voluntary program will be open until Feb. 14.

    Recently closed Windsor, Ont. call centre

    Shaw has one of Canada's biggest cable and internet operations, primarily in western Canada, where it competes head-on with Telus Corp.

    Shaw president Jay Mehr says the job cuts are part of a multi-year initiative to refocus the company's operations.

    It bought Freedom Mobile in 2016, transforming Shaw into the country's fourth-largest wireless company, and recently announced plans to close a call centre in Windsor, Ont., with the loss of about 130 jobs.

    The cable and telecom company also owns a 38 per cent stake in Corus Communications, which bought the Global television network and some specialty TV channels from Shaw in 2016.

