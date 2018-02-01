All Sections
    02/01/2018 12:27 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Maniwaki Courthouse Altercation Led To 18-Year-Old Being Shot In Head: Police Watchdog

    He is in stable condition.

    • Canadian Press
    Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
    Police stand in the front doors of the courthouse in Maniwaki, Que. after two people were injured in a shooting there, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

    MANIWAKI, Que. — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the head following an altercation with a special constable at a courthouse in Maniwaki, Que.

    A spokesperson for Quebec's independent police watchdog adds today the constable, who was also injured, is out of danger.

    The bureau of independent investigations released a statement on Wednesday saying the man managed to seize the constable's baton and allegedly used it to strike the officer over the head at the courthouse, about 130 kilometres north of Ottawa.

    The constable then took out a gun and fired it, hitting the 18-year-old at least once in the head.

    A video uploaded to YouTube purporting to show the incident shows someone in uniform grappling with a man in a room lined with chairs, who is eventually joined by several other uniformed officers.

    Warning: the footage may be upsetting to some users.

    Moments later, the video shows an officer seemingly pointing a gun and shooting once towards a target that is off-camera, followed by people screaming and crying.

    • Canadian Press
