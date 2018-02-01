You can leave the acting behind, but sometimes the acting can't leave you.

Take Meghan Markle, for example. On Thursday, the former actress channeled her "Suits" character Rachel Zane for her first official evening engagement with fiancé Prince Harry.

Just look at her rocking the sh*t out of that tailored black Alexander McQueen pantsuit, ivory silk Tuxe Bodywear bodysuit and black pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London, Feb. 1.

She'd do Rachel Zane proud, eh?

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in "Suits."

The couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, an event which, according to The Telegraph, celebrates "the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year."

Harry, for his part, complemented his fiancée's ensemble with his own suit — in navy blue.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London on Feb. 1.

The evening affair was a natural fit for the prince and Markle's agenda. After all, Harry was integral to the creation of The Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured, ill, and wounded servicemen and women and veterans.

Last fall, the games came to Toronto, where Markle and Harry made their debut as a couple during a wheelchair match, and were spotted kissing during the closing ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, the couple met with the nominees, as well as participants and supporters of the Endeavour Fund, which was founded in 2012 by the Royal Foundation and run by Prince William, Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge. It's expected that Markle will also be a member of the foundation after she and Harry wed on May 19.

Guess we have to wait a little bit longer to see her in an evening gown! (And no, those engagement photos don't count.)

Also on HuffPost: