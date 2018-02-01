All Sections
    20 Super Bowl Snacks For Those Who Care More About Food Than Football

    We're here for the cheese.

    If you're anything like us (and we suspect you are, since you're here and all), there are three reasons you might tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday, and none of them have much to do with football:

    1. The halftime show (will Justin Timberlake use the venue to apologize to Janet Jackson? Will he have his own "wardrobe malfunction?" WILL THERE FINALLY BE JUSTICE?!)

    2. The commercials (what's going to make us cry this year? Puppies? We hope it's puppies.)

    3. SNACKS

    Ah yes, a full evening of going to town on comfort food in the name of sports. Cheese, bacon, nachos, more dips than you can shake a television remote at — what could be better?

    With that in mind, here are 20 delightful Super Bowl snacks to get you started.

    1. Pigskin in a blanket

    Delish

    Get the recipe: Delish

    2. Jalapeño popper football cheese ball

    Peas and Crayons

    Get the recipe: Peas and Crayons

    3. Loaded potato wedges

    Macheesmo

    Get the recipe: Macheesmo

    4. Buffalo chicken dip

    Passion For Savings

    Get the recipe:Passion for Savings

    5. Cowboy caviar

    Tip Hero

    Get the recipe:Tip Hero

    6. Soft pretzel bites

    Two Peas And Their Pod

    Get the recipe: Two Peas And Their Pod

    7. BLT dip with crostini

    Yellow Bliss Road

    Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

    8. Garlic cheese bombs

    Spend with Pennies

    Get the recipe: Spend With Pennies

    9. Football whoopie pies

    Bella Baker/The Cake Blog

    Get the recipe: Bella Baker via The Cake Blog

    10. Cauliflower buffalo bites

    Good Dinner Mom

    Get the recipe:Good Dinner Mom

    11. Individual seven-layer dip cups

    Spend With Pennies

    Get the recipe:Spend With Pennies

    12. Sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped tater tots

    The Cookie Rookie

    Get the recipe: The Cookie Rookie

    13. Pulled pork nachos

    Family Fresh Meals

    Get the recipe:Family Fresh Meals

    14. Crack dip

    Julie's Eats And Treats

    Get the recipe: Julie's Eats And Treats

    15. Pimento cheese dip

    Cooking With Janica

    Get the recipe: Cooking With Janica

    16. Instant Pot spinach artichoke dip

    Living Locurto

    Get the recipe:Living Locurto

    17. Beer-candied bacon

    Mary Carver/Giving Up On Perfect

    Get the recipe: Giving Up On Perfect

    18. Instant Pot egg roll bowls

    I Don't Have Time For That

    Get the recipe: I Don't Have Time For That

    19. Sloppy Joe dip

    Taste And Tell

    Get the recipe:Taste And Tell

    20. Football cake pops

    Home Is Where The Boat Is

    Get the recipe: Home Is Where The Boat Is

