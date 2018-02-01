20 Super Bowl Snacks For Those Who Care More About Food Than Football

If you're anything like us (and we suspect you are, since you're here and all), there are three reasons you might tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday, and none of them have much to do with football:

1. The halftime show (will Justin Timberlake use the venue to apologize to Janet Jackson? Will he have his own "wardrobe malfunction?" WILL THERE FINALLY BE JUSTICE?!)

2. The commercials (what's going to make us cry this year? Puppies? We hope it's puppies.)

3. SNACKS

Ah yes, a full evening of going to town on comfort food in the name of sports. Cheese, bacon, nachos, more dips than you can shake a television remote at — what could be better?

With that in mind, here are 20 delightful Super Bowl snacks to get you started.

1. Pigskin in a blanket

Get the recipe: Delish

2. Jalapeño popper football cheese ball

Get the recipe: Peas and Crayons

3. Loaded potato wedges

Get the recipe: Macheesmo

4. Buffalo chicken dip

Get the recipe:Passion for Savings

5. Cowboy caviar

Get the recipe:Tip Hero

6. Soft pretzel bites

Get the recipe: Two Peas And Their Pod

7. BLT dip with crostini

Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

8. Garlic cheese bombs

Get the recipe: Spend With Pennies

9. Football whoopie pies

Get the recipe: Bella Baker via The Cake Blog

10. Cauliflower buffalo bites

Get the recipe:Good Dinner Mom

11. Individual seven-layer dip cups

Get the recipe:Spend With Pennies

12. Sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped tater tots

Get the recipe: The Cookie Rookie

13. Pulled pork nachos

Get the recipe:Family Fresh Meals

14. Crack dip

Get the recipe: Julie's Eats And Treats

15. Pimento cheese dip

Get the recipe: Cooking With Janica

16. Instant Pot spinach artichoke dip

Get the recipe:Living Locurto

17. Beer-candied bacon

Get the recipe: Giving Up On Perfect

18. Instant Pot egg roll bowls

Get the recipe: I Don't Have Time For That

19. Sloppy Joe dip

Get the recipe:Taste And Tell

20. Football cake pops

Get the recipe: Home Is Where The Boat Is

