20 Super Bowl Snacks For Those Who Care More About Food Than Football

If you're anything like us (and we suspect you are, since you're here and all), there are three reasons you might tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday, and none of them have much to do with football:
1. The halftime show (will Justin Timberlake use the venue to apologize to Janet Jackson? Will he have his own "wardrobe malfunction?" WILL THERE FINALLY BE JUSTICE?!)
2. The commercials (what's going to make us cry this year? Puppies? We hope it's puppies.)
3. SNACKS
Ah yes, a full evening of going to town on comfort food in the name of sports. Cheese, bacon, nachos, more dips than you can shake a television remote at — what could be better?
With that in mind, here are 20 delightful Super Bowl snacks to get you started.
1. Pigskin in a blanket
Get the recipe: Delish
2. Jalapeño popper football cheese ball
Get the recipe: Peas and Crayons
3. Loaded potato wedges
Get the recipe: Macheesmo
4. Buffalo chicken dip
Get the recipe:Passion for Savings
5. Cowboy caviar
Get the recipe:Tip Hero
6. Soft pretzel bites
Get the recipe: Two Peas And Their Pod
7. BLT dip with crostini
Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road
8. Garlic cheese bombs
Get the recipe: Spend With Pennies
9. Football whoopie pies
Get the recipe: Bella Baker via The Cake Blog
10. Cauliflower buffalo bites
Get the recipe:Good Dinner Mom
11. Individual seven-layer dip cups
Get the recipe:Spend With Pennies
12. Sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped tater tots
Get the recipe: The Cookie Rookie
13. Pulled pork nachos
Get the recipe:Family Fresh Meals
14. Crack dip
Get the recipe: Julie's Eats And Treats
15. Pimento cheese dip
Get the recipe: Cooking With Janica
16. Instant Pot spinach artichoke dip
Get the recipe:Living Locurto
17. Beer-candied bacon
Get the recipe: Giving Up On Perfect
18. Instant Pot egg roll bowls
Get the recipe: I Don't Have Time For That
19. Sloppy Joe dip
Get the recipe:Taste And Tell
20. Football cake pops
Get the recipe: Home Is Where The Boat Is
