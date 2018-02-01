All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    02/01/2018 11:11 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Supporting New Parents Act: Scheer Pitches Tax Break As 1st Major Economic Proposal

    Tories hope to see it become law in the current sitting.

    • Canadian Press
    Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press
    Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer plays with 8 month old Ruth Toews prior to announcing that he is putting forward a private members bill to introduce a tax break for new parents in Ottawa, Feb. 1, 2018.

    OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are proposing a tax break for parents of newborns.

    The Tories say they will introduce the proposed measure as a private members bill in the hope of having it passed into law in the current sitting of Parliament.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer announces that he is putting forward a private members bill to introduce a tax break for new parents in Ottawa on Feb. 1, 2018.

    But party officials acknowledge the plan is effectively the first major policy announcement for the Conservatives leading into the 2019 election campaign.

    'Supporting New Parents Act'

    The proposal, called the Supporting New Parents Act, would see Canadians on parental leave get a credit on their employment insurance benefits equal to the federal tax on those benefits.

    Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the credit would be worth $4,000 for a parent who earns $50,000 annually.

    He says the government should not be taxing the time parents take to be with their children during their early years.

    Earlier: Meet the Scheers

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Andrew Scheer newborns creditBusinessNewsParentsPoliticsSupporting New Parents Act