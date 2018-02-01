WestJet's new discount airline is grabbing headlines with the advertising for the launch of its service.

Swoop will start flights on June 20, WestJet announced Thursday, and to drum up interest, they're offering $7.50 one-way flights.

The uber-cheap fares are for trips between Abbotsford, B.C. to Hamilton and Abbotsford to Edmonton.

The carrier says that means that the base fare is $0, and you only pay the taxes and fees.

There are a limited number of seats available at that price — Swoop says only 500 between June 20 and Sept. 4, and 1500 between Sept. 5 and Dec. 15.

The offers are on until Feb. 4 or when the seats sell out, which they may have already. A search for the $7.50 fares turned up nothing on Thursday afternoon, but a few flights were going for $15.

"We have been very resolute in wanting to build this at the absolute lowest (cost), so there will not even be connectivity between Swoop and WestJet." WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky

The airline will begin with six weekly flights between Abbotsford and Hamilton, and six weekly flights between Hamilton and Halifax.

Swoop will add six weekly flights between Hamilton and Edmonton and between Hamilton and Winnipeg on June 25.

WestJet announced plans for the no-frills discount airline last year.

Like with many ultra-low-cost carriers, Swoop's fares don't include baggage, and while a personal item is free, you have to pay for a carry-on. Your first checked bag is actually cheaper than a carry-on — it will set you back $26.25 to $28.75 if you pay for it online, while a a carry-on item costs between $36.75 and $40.25.

Other non-fare costs will be pricier too, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky told The Canadian Press back in October.

He said Swoop will operate as an independent airline with its own reservation system, operator's certificate and airport check-in counters staffed by its own employees.

"We have been very resolute in wanting to build this at the absolute lowest (cost), so there will not even be connectivity between Swoop and WestJet," he told analysts.

WestJet isn't the only company looking to capitalize on Canadians' interest in cheap flights.

Swoop joins Flair Airlines, which bought NewLeaf Travel last year, in offering discounted fares.

Competitor Jetlines said last fall it aims to launch on June 1, and charter airline Enerjet is trying to start up its own ultra-low-cost carrier under the name FlyToo.

