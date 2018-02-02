8 Seriously Hurt After Ontario Crash Between Van And Bus

STAYNER, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say eight people — including six children — are in serious condition, after the passenger van they were in collided head-on with a bus about 125 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

Sgt. Peter Leon says all of the injured were flown to hospitals in Toronto.

Leon says the injured children were two four-year-olds, an eight-year-old, two 10-year-olds and a 15-year-old. The ages of the two adults were not available, and Leon said the van had a U.S. licence plate.

He says OPP investigators have determined the van crossed the centre line of Highway 26 just north of Stayner, Ont., early Friday afternoon and collided with a coach bus carrying students home from a school ski trip.

Police say it's believed it was snowing lightly in the area at the time of the crash.

Leon says the 41 teens, three adult chaperones and the driver of the bus were not injured and were headed back to the Hamilton area on another bus.