Father Of 3 Girls Abused By Larry Nassar Tries To Attack Him In Court

When Cunningham told Margraves that she could not grant that, the father of three lunged at Nassar, who was sitting only a few feet away with his defense attorneys. Law enforcement officers tackled Margraves to the floor before he could reach Nassar.

"You son of a bitch," Margraves said to Nassar, adding a request to Cunningham: "I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon. Would you do that? Would you give me one minute?"

Randall Margraves was standing alongside two of his daughters, Madison and Lauren, in a Charlotte, Michigan, courtroom as they read their impact statements. When they finished, Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham if he could say something to Nassar.

A father of three young girls who were abused by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar attempted to attack the disgraced physician in court on Friday morning.

Several officers escorted Margraves out of the courtroom in handcuffs. As he was being led out, the father looked at the police and asked: "What if this happened to you guys?" His two daughters and wife were sobbing as Margraves was taken out of court.

"You cannot behave like this. This is letting him have the power over us," Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis said to survivors and family members as Margraves was escorted out. "Use your words and your experiences to get him to change. Do not use physical violence."

Nassar has been accused by over 265 young girls and women of serial sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment. His victims include Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, along with dozens of former Michigan State University athletes. His youngest victim was 6 at the time of the abuse.

When court was back in session, Cunningham addressed the courtroom and called the attack a "quick eruption of violence."