All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/02/2018 13:50 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    OSPCA Orders Ont. Dog-Sledding Operation To Improve Care Amid Animal Cruelty Probe

    Videos showed dozens of dogs chained up in the snow, with one dog limping with an apparent open wound on one of its front legs.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dylan Blake
    A dog is seen at a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto in this image taken from a handout video.

    Ontario's animal welfare organization says it has ordered a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto to provide insulated shelter, clean water, appropriate food and veterinary care to more than 100 dogs on site to improve the animals' well-being.

    The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals began an animal cruelty investigation into Windrift Kennel in Moonstone, Ont., after receiving a complaint from a couple who visited the business on Sunday.

    Posted by Dylan Blake on Sunday, January 28, 2018

    Natasha Guerriero and Dylan Blake, from Whitby, Ont., captured videos that show dozens of dogs chained up in the snow, with one dog limping with an apparent open wound on one of its front legs.

    The OSPCA says the investigation is ongoing and that the owner must comply with the orders.

    The organization says animals can be seized if the orders aren't complied with.

    Windrift Kennel could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:dog sledding operationDylan BlakeNatasha GuerrieroNewsOntarioOntario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsOSCPAWindrift Kennel