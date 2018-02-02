Canada never fails to deliver when it comes to weird crime stories. Here are the most head-scratching yarns we heard about this week.

Academia is intense

Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

A 25-year-old Queen's University student faces charges that he poisoned his fellow researcher and former roommate.

Kingston, Ont. police say the alleged victim had noticed recently that the food he brought to work tasted bitter and was making him sick. He also noticed that his water had a chemical taste and smell.

They say the accused was seen on video adding a clear substance to the area where his colleague stored his lunch.

He's been charged with administering a noxious chemical and assault with a weapon.

Inconvenient Timmies trip

Two suspected bank robbers in New Brunswick apparently needed their Tims fix after a heist.

RCMP say a man demanded money from an employee at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in Richibucto on Monday before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police saw a car matching the alleged robbers' description and followed it to a Tim Hortons in the nearby town of Bouctouche. They then arrested a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The man was charged with robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

The woman was released, pending a court appearance.

Huge porn stash

Ontario provincial police say someone stole a lot of porn from a home.

They were called to a residence in Delhi, Ont. in the middle of the night on Wednesday for a report of a break and enter.

Apparently over two days, someone stole "a large quantity" of pornographic material, hats, Xbox games and tools.

Norfolk County OPP are investigating.

Not-so-stinky theft

Theft is a crime, but people just couldn't take this one seriously.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say someone stole a blue portable toilet from a worksite northeast of Halifax.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the RCMP's social media sites are flush with jokes on the theft.

"One in particular is that police have nothing to go on,'' he said.

Another says police are trying to "flush'' out a suspect.

Police noted that "the portable toilet was empty at the time of its theft.''

With files from The Canadian Press

