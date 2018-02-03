EDMONTON — The United Conservative Party says one of its legislature members has resigned from caucus.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney issued a terse statement Friday that said Don MacIntyre resigned at about noon.

CTV News Calgary reports that criminal charges have been laid against MacIntyre. The broadcaster can't give any more information, due to what the RCMP says is a publication ban.

A tweet from MacIntyre says he's resigning to focus on family, but it does not specify whether he is stepping down as an MLA or just leaving caucus.

Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg#ucp — Don MacIntyre (@Don_MacIntyre) February 2, 2018

The United Conservative Party did not return phone calls requesting comment.

CTV News reports that MacIntyre is facing

MacIntyre was elected to the legislature in the constituency of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake in 2015 under the Wildrose banner before the party merged with the United Conservatives.

Before that, he was a part-time instructor for the alternative energy program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and worked as chief technical officer for a private overseas geothermal company.

MacIntyre has suggested in the past that science hasn't conclusively proven that climate change is a man-made problem.

With a file from Emma Prestwich

