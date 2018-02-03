All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/03/2018 16:08 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Honolulu Police Officers Accused Of Forcing Man To Put His Mouth On Public Urinal

    The FBI is investigating.

    Hugh Gentry/Reuters
    Police cars are seen parked in front of Roosevelt High School after a shooting incident in Hawaii Jan. 28, 2014. The FBI is investigating four Honolulu police officers who are accused of forcing a man to place his mouth on a urinal inside a public restroom.

    HONOLULU — The FBI is investigating four Honolulu police officers who are accused of forcing a man to place his mouth on a urinal inside a public restroom.

    Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says another officer reported the suspected misconduct after the officers responded to a complaint Sunday of a person trespassing in the restroom.

    Ballard says the department referred the case to the FBI on Wednesday following an initial internal investigation.

    All four have been placed on restricted duty. They have not been identified.

    According to the department, the officers have between three and 16 years of law enforcement experience.

    Ballard says she is "appalled at the behaviour,'' and the department will take appropriate action if the allegations are true.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:hawaiihonoluluhonolulu police officersNews