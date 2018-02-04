The Philadelphia Eagles' flight from last to first ended up with a Lombardi Trophy.

In a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady, the backup quarterback led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go Sunday night. Then a defence that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.

Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot's 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.

Brady got his team to midfield, but his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) checks his hand after throwing the ball in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The underdog Eagles (16-3), even injured starting quarterback Carson Wentz, came bolting off the sideline in ecstasy while Brady sat on the ground, disconsolate.

It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia (16-3), which went from 7-9 last season to the franchise's first NFL title since 1960.

Super Bowl MVP Foles orchestrated it with the kind of drive NFL MVP Brady, a five-time champion, is known for. The Eagles covered 75 yards on 14 plays and had to survive a video replay because Ertz had the ball pop into the air as he crossed the goal line.

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer from the stands prior to the Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The touchdown stood — and so did thousands of green-clad Eagles fans who weren't going to mind the frigid conditions outside US Bank Stadium once they headed out to celebrate.

But not before a rousing rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly" reverberated throughout the stands once the trophy was presented to owner Jeffrey Lurie. Later, fans danced along with the "Gonna Fly Now," the theme from "Rocky," the city's best-known fictional underdog.

The Patriots (15-4) seemed ready to take their sixth championship with Brady and coach Bill Belichick in eight Super Bowls. Brady threw for a game-record 505 yards and three TDs, hitting Rob Gronkowski for 4 yards before Stephen Gostkowski's extra point gave New England its first lead, 33-32.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Then Foles made them forget Wentz — and least for now — with the gutsiest drive of his life, including a fourth-down conversion to Ertz at midfield.

Foles has been something of a journeyman in his six pro seasons, but has been spectacular in four career playoff games. He finished 28 of 43 for 373 yards and three TDs.

The combined 1,151 yards were the most in any modern NFL game, and Brady's 505 were the most in any playoff contest. The 40-year-old master finished 28 of 48 and picked apart the Eagles until the final two series.

It was such a wild game that Foles caught a touchdown pass, and Brady was on the opposite end of a Danny Amendola throw that went off his fingertips.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson brought home the championship in his second year in charge. Belichick is 5-3 in Super Bowls and his teams have only a plus-4 overall margin in those games.

So this one was in keeping with that trend: thrilling and even a bit bizarre.