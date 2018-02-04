Pink is just like every other parent — if every other parent had to combat the never-ending universe of germs their kids bring home, knowing that the whole world would be watching (and judging) them singing the national anthem on top of it.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the day before the singer was set to belt out "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, Pink noted how sick she was, and who exactly was to blame.

"And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek," she wrote as she explained how she's been waiting for this moment since 1991, when Whitney Houston famously sang the anthem.

Since this winter has felt particularly brutal (have you seen those "year of January" memes?), it's a sentiment many a parent can relate to.

And the fact that Pink managed to pull it off (despite some opinions to the contrary) is also something parents are all too familiar with, like the lunches cobbled together from the snacks hiding in your bag or the ability you discover to become an early bird when your kid's swim meet starts at 6 a.m.

When push comes to shove, parents get the job done.

And as Pink put it, despite the "gremlins that got [her] into this mess," it doesn't even matter. They're her kids, and full of mucous or not, they're more important than any global singing gig, or anything at all.

"If it's a contest, babies, you win."

Boogers and all.

Check out her performance here: