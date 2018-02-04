VANCOUVER — Police say four people were taken to hospital after a car crash in east Vancouver as police investigated two bank robberies.

Const. Jason Doucette says none of those who were injured were involved in the alleged bank robberies, describing them as "innocent civilians."

The four people, who were in the same vehicle, were taken to hospital with what's believed to be minor injuries.

Robbery suspects arrested

Doucette says officers received reports of robberies at two separate banks within 30 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

He says a Porsche Cayenne that police believe was driven by the suspects crashed at an intersection near the location of the second robbery, minutes after it was reported.

The crash involved four vehicles.

Doucette says officers blocked in the Porsche and a man and a woman were arrested.

