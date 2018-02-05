All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    02/05/2018 08:58 EST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Current Affairs Magazine Edits Ram Super Bowl Commercial With What MLK Really Thought Of Car Ads

    Fixed that for you.

    If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, you probably saw a commercial for pickup trucks that used clips from a Martin Luther King, Jr. speech.

    The Dodge RAM spot played MLK's "Drum Major Instinct" sermon over shots of athletes training, children learning in classrooms, and soldiers being reunited with families.

    People were not happy.

    Some pointed out what Martin Luther King, Jr. actually thought about advertising cars.

    Current Affairs magazine took matters into their own hands, and made a video of the same commercial with a different portion of the speech.

    Watch the edited commercial in the video below.

