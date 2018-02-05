If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, you probably saw a commercial for pickup trucks that used clips from a Martin Luther King, Jr. speech.

The Dodge RAM spot played MLK's "Drum Major Instinct" sermon over shots of athletes training, children learning in classrooms, and soldiers being reunited with families.

People were not happy.

Black people cant kneel and play football but MLK should be used to sell trucks during the super bowl. Unbelievable. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 5, 2018

The blatant commodification of black culture, black struggle and black pain illustrates perfectly how America is perfectly willing to exploit blackness but perfectly incapable of honoring it. #DodgeRam#MLK — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 5, 2018

I'm sorry, they did *what* with MLK? — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 5, 2018

Some pointed out what Martin Luther King, Jr. actually thought about advertising cars.

MLK actually said that luxury car culture was bullshit in a sermon and they didn't look that up before putting him in a commercial — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) February 5, 2018

The MLK speech used in Dodge Super Bowl commercial actually includes not spending too much money on a car -- if you listen to the whole speech https://t.co/wZ07Yg9amf#SuperBowlAds — David Ertischek (@Ertischek) February 5, 2018

Current Affairs magazine took matters into their own hands, and made a video of the same commercial with a different portion of the speech.

Incidentally we recently wrote about the importance of seeing MLK as a real human being rather than a series of politically empty feel-good quotations: https://t.co/GOtaLTZxszhttps://t.co/rxSqC48aZr — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) February 5, 2018

Watch the edited commercial in the video below.