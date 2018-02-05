Laurent Potdevin has resigned as CEO of athletic apparel firm Lululemon, the company announced in a statement that questioned the executive's behaviour.

Potdevin is leaving the post "effective immediately," the company said in an announcement Monday.

"Lululemon expects all employees to exemplify the highest levels of integrity and respect for one another, and Mr. Potdevin fell short of these standards of conduct," the statement read.

It did not elaborate.

Potdevin took the helm of Lululemon in 2013 from former CEO Christine Day, after the company suffered a series of setbacks, including a recall of its popular yoga pants and anger over comments by founder Chip Wilson that "some women's bodies" may not be appropriate for Lululemon wear.

"The Board thanks Laurent for his work in strengthening the company and positioning it for the future," said Glenn Murphy, executive chairman of Lululemon's Board.

"Culture is at the core of lululemon, and it is the responsibility of leaders to set the right tone in our organization. Protecting the organization's culture is one of the Board's most important duties."

