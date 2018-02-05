All Sections
    NEWS
    02/05/2018 06:55 EST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Philadelphia Eagles Fans Scale Buildings, Climb Poles, Set Fires After Super Bowl Win

    The city’s mayor urged fans to celebrate responsibly. 

    Aaron P. Bernstein via Getty Images
    A fan celebrates in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Fans in Philadelphia promptly took to the streets on Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, for the team's first Super Bowl championship.

    Fans shot off fireworks, climbed poles ― despite the fact that many had been greased ― scaled buildings, marched, chanted and made a whole lot of noise.

    But there were also reports of small fires and at least one overturned car as well as smashed windows, damage to stores and poles being removed completely out of the ground.

    Police have not yet released figures such as number of arrests.

    In one case, a hotel awning collapsed after fans climbed on top of it.

    It's not clear if anyone was injured.

    The city's mayor urged fans to celebrate responsibly.

    "We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs," Mayor Jim Kenney said, according to CBS Philadelphia. "I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine."

    Here are some of the scenes from throughout the city:

