    • STYLE
    02/06/2018 11:28 EST

    Canadians Know What's Up With Nordstrom's $1,795 'Belt Bag' Fanny Pack

    "Fanny pack. That's a fanny pack. It's always been a fanny pack."

    Twitter/Nordstrom Vancouver

    There was so much to love about the '90s.

    After all, it was the decade that gifted us the television classics "Friends," "Dawson's Creek" and "Seinfeld." And gave us walkmans blasting the musical genius of Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, and Alanis Morissette. And made us feel so stylish in our Steve Madden platform slides and Kelly Kapowski body suits, while rocking our Rachel layers and deep middle parts.

    But we can all agree there was one item from that glorious decade that was clearly a mistake, and should be forever banished to the same fashion hades populated by scrunchies, crimping irons, and those high-waist lace thongs that practically come up to your neck: the fanny pack.

    And yet high-end fashion retailer Nordstrom appears to be selling one for $1,795, under the dubious label of a "belt bag."

    "We're crazy about belt bags," Nordstrom's Vancouver location tweeted this week with a heart-eyed emoji that screamed "a young'un was here." The photo in the tweet showed a model sporting what the Nordstrom website calls a "Rockstud Matelassé leather belt bag" by Italian designer Valentino Garavani.

    And a quick search for "belt bag" on the Nordstrom website brings up 31 different options for all your belt bag needs (including belt bags for children that, we have to admit, are actually pretty cute. OK, they're all kind of cute. Should we get feathered bangs? Dammit, what's happening?!).

    Regardless, Canadians were quick to call a spade a spade after Nordstrom Vancouver tweeted out the "belt bag."

    In fact, of the 74 responses to the tweet, our non-scientific study shows that 99 per cent of them were just people pointing out that the belt bag is, in fact, a fanny pack.

    Personally, we can't wait for them to bring back denim overalls with only one strap done up ("deconstructed geometric pant shirts"?) and those striped neon bike shorts from Giant Tiger ("contouring colour-blocked spanx outerware").

