Canadians Know What's Up With Nordstrom's $1,795 'Belt Bag' Fanny Pack

There was so much to love about the '90s.

After all, it was the decade that gifted us the television classics "Friends," "Dawson's Creek" and "Seinfeld." And gave us walkmans blasting the musical genius of Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, and Alanis Morissette. And made us feel so stylish in our Steve Madden platform slides and Kelly Kapowski body suits, while rocking our Rachel layers and deep middle parts.

But we can all agree there was one item from that glorious decade that was clearly a mistake, and should be forever banished to the same fashion hades populated by scrunchies, crimping irons, and those high-waist lace thongs that practically come up to your neck: the fanny pack.

And yet high-end fashion retailer Nordstrom appears to be selling one for $1,795, under the dubious label of a "belt bag."

"We're crazy about belt bags," Nordstrom's Vancouver location tweeted this week with a heart-eyed emoji that screamed "a young'un was here." The photo in the tweet showed a model sporting what the Nordstrom website calls a "Rockstud Matelassé leather belt bag" by Italian designer Valentino Garavani.

And a quick search for "belt bag" on the Nordstrom website brings up 31 different options for all your belt bag needs (including belt bags for children that, we have to admit, are actually pretty cute. OK, they're all kind of cute. Should we get feathered bangs? Dammit, what's happening?!).

Regardless, Canadians were quick to call a spade a spade after Nordstrom Vancouver tweeted out the "belt bag."

That's a fanny pack https://t.co/qRL8mk6UNh — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) February 5, 2018

Fanny packs have been around longer than the person who likely tweeted this has been alive. pic.twitter.com/JG8gCD1WoW — Meesherbeans (@MeeshArcher) February 4, 2018

You want how much for that pink fanny pack? pic.twitter.com/gbCa4JzqKn — Dave Podnar (@ProfPod) February 4, 2018

Fanny pack. That's a pink fanny pack. pic.twitter.com/RWYlhNKIzY — Winston "In Stable Genius" Heckroth (@Inspector_W) February 4, 2018

That is 100% a fanny pack. Your social media dept needs to speak to someone alive during the early 90s. — Jen Bond (@bondjen) February 5, 2018

In fact, of the 74 responses to the tweet, our non-scientific study shows that 99 per cent of them were just people pointing out that the belt bag is, in fact, a fanny pack.

What's old shouldn't always be new again. pic.twitter.com/Xv2vYmC1IN — Cas Courcelles (@cascourcelles) February 6, 2018

Fanny pack.



That's a fanny pack.



It's always been a fanny pack. — Bjorn van Rijszen (@MelficeSilesius) February 5, 2018

Personally, we can't wait for them to bring back denim overalls with only one strap done up ("deconstructed geometric pant shirts"?) and those striped neon bike shorts from Giant Tiger ("contouring colour-blocked spanx outerware").

