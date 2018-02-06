We've all seen those last-minute shoppers on Feb. 14, scrambling around in a last-ditch effort to nab a bouquet or box of chocolates for their love. While we applaud their determination to salvage their Valentine's Day, nobody wants to be that person.

That's why we're here to save you with 20 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are better than chocolate. While we know sweets can be a tough gift to beat, bae will surely appreciate one of the ideas below that you can grab on the fly.

1. Caraglio purse

Buy it here:Aldo, $55

2. Bomber jacket

Buy it here: H&M, $59.99

3. Sex Position colouring book

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18.63

4. Limoncello scented candle

Buy it here: Bath and Body Works, $24.50

5. The Tragically Hip vinyl

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $35.99

6. Harry Potter Slytherin apron

Buy it here:Williams Sonoma, $59.95

7. Give Me Some New Lip Kit

Buy it here: Sephora, $33

8. Snowy fox cuff toque

Buy it here: Roots, $30

9. "Seinfeld" seasons 1 & 2

Buy it here:Walmart, $9.88

10. Llama love mug

Buy it here:Urban Outfitters, $12

11. Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot by Ben Schwartz & Laura Moses

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $19.49

12. Razer DeathAdder optical gaming mouse

Buy it here: Best Buy, $59.99

13. "Space Jam" tee

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34

14. A Year With You keepsake journal

Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $17.49

15. Aloinia sunglasses

Buy it here: Aldo, $16

16. Deconstructed City Sketches journal

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $11.20

17."This Is Us" Season 1

Buy it here: Amazon, $13.97

18. 3D cubes crew socks

Buy it here:Hudson's Bay, $12

19. Kama Sutra & Chill

Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $10.97

20. Pocket Farmacy

Buy it here:Saje, $59.95

Also on HuffPost: