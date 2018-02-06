All Sections
    • LIVING
    02/06/2018 16:02 EST | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Better Than Chocolate

    Put down that box of truffles and take a look at this list.

    We've all seen those last-minute shoppers on Feb. 14, scrambling around in a last-ditch effort to nab a bouquet or box of chocolates for their love. While we applaud their determination to salvage their Valentine's Day, nobody wants to be that person.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    That's why we're here to save you with 20 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are better than chocolate. While we know sweets can be a tough gift to beat, bae will surely appreciate one of the ideas below that you can grab on the fly.

    1. Caraglio purse

    Aldo

    Buy it here:Aldo, $55

    2. Bomber jacket

    H&M

    Buy it here: H&M, $59.99

    3. Sex Position colouring book

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18.63

    4. Limoncello scented candle

    Bath and Body Works

    Buy it here: Bath and Body Works, $24.50

    5. The Tragically Hip vinyl

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $35.99

    6. Harry Potter Slytherin apron

    Williams Sonoma

    Buy it here:Williams Sonoma, $59.95

    7. Give Me Some New Lip Kit

    Sephora

    Buy it here: Sephora, $33

    8. Snowy fox cuff toque

    Roots

    Buy it here: Roots, $30

    9. "Seinfeld" seasons 1 & 2

    Walmart

    Buy it here:Walmart, $9.88

    10. Llama love mug

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here:Urban Outfitters, $12

    11. Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot by Ben Schwartz & Laura Moses

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $19.49

    12. Razer DeathAdder optical gaming mouse

    Best Buy

    Buy it here: Best Buy, $59.99

    13. "Space Jam" tee

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34

    14. A Year With You keepsake journal

    Indigo

    Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $17.49

    15. Aloinia sunglasses

    Aldo

    Buy it here: Aldo, $16

    16. Deconstructed City Sketches journal

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $11.20

    17."This Is Us" Season 1

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $13.97

    18. 3D cubes crew socks

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here:Hudson's Bay, $12

    19. Kama Sutra & Chill

    Indigo

    Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $10.97

    20. Pocket Farmacy

    Saje

    Buy it here:Saje, $59.95

