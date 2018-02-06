We've all seen those last-minute shoppers on Feb. 14, scrambling around in a last-ditch effort to nab a bouquet or box of chocolates for their love. While we applaud their determination to salvage their Valentine's Day, nobody wants to be that person.
That's why we're here to save you with 20 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are better than chocolate. While we know sweets can be a tough gift to beat, bae will surely appreciate one of the ideas below that you can grab on the fly.
1. Caraglio purse
Buy it here:Aldo, $55
2. Bomber jacket
Buy it here: H&M, $59.99
3. Sex Position colouring book
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18.63
4. Limoncello scented candle
Buy it here: Bath and Body Works, $24.50
5. The Tragically Hip vinyl
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $35.99
6. Harry Potter Slytherin apron
Buy it here:Williams Sonoma, $59.95
7. Give Me Some New Lip Kit
Buy it here: Sephora, $33
8. Snowy fox cuff toque
Buy it here: Roots, $30
9. "Seinfeld" seasons 1 & 2
Buy it here:Walmart, $9.88
10. Llama love mug
Buy it here:Urban Outfitters, $12
11. Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot by Ben Schwartz & Laura Moses
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $19.49
12. Razer DeathAdder optical gaming mouse
Buy it here: Best Buy, $59.99
13. "Space Jam" tee
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34
14. A Year With You keepsake journal
Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $17.49
15. Aloinia sunglasses
Buy it here: Aldo, $16
16. Deconstructed City Sketches journal
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $11.20
17."This Is Us" Season 1
Buy it here: Amazon, $13.97
18. 3D cubes crew socks
Buy it here:Hudson's Bay, $12
19. Kama Sutra & Chill
Buy it here:Chapters/Indigo, $10.97
20. Pocket Farmacy
Buy it here:Saje, $59.95
Also on HuffPost: