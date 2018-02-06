TORONTO — The former leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives says he's grateful for the support he's received since resigning last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Patrick Brown posted a brief message on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon — the first time he has spoken publicly since stepping down.

I am immensely grateful for all the support expressed to my family and myself. #metoo can be a tool to lift society and I applaud that effort.



False allegations however undermine that good work.



The truth will come out.



Thank you to all. — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) February 6, 2018

Brown has vehemently denied the allegations, which were made to CTV News and have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.

He echoed that sentiment in his tweet, saying that while he applauds the #MeToo movement, false allegations "undermine that good work."

Brown says "the truth will come out."

His resignation plunged the Progressive Conservatives into turmoil in late January, forcing the party to select an interim leader and plan a leadership race that will be held before the spring election.

