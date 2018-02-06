Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story has all the makings of a fairy tale, so it's no wonder Lifetime decided to turn their romance into a movie — and they've already cast their leads!

Royal fans have been wondering about casting ever since the new film, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," was announced last month. After all, who could possibly match the handsome qualities of Harry and the charm of Markle?

Well, world, meet Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser, the stars of Lifetime's new royal flick.

This just in: Lifetime has cast Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) and Murray Fraser (The Loch) as the leads in the TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." pic.twitter.com/TJfzzvgTby — Michael Schneider (@franklinavenue) February 5, 2018

Fitz-Henley is an actress known for playing Luke Cage's love interest, Reva Connors, on the Netflix shows "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones." She is also an uncanny match for Markle (those high cheekbones and gorgeous smile!).

To top it off, Fitz-Henley is biracial, just like Markle, which is crucial to the role. The 41-year-old actress identifies as "Jamerican," and previously explained in an interview with Assignment X that she has "one parent from the States, one parent from Jamaica."

Markle, who is also half-black, half-white, actually became a target of racist comments on social media in 2016, when rumours started to swirl that she and Harry were dating. The prince then confirmed their relationship in a statement when he called out the racist and sexist treatment of his then-girlfriend.

"Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments," the statement, shared by Kensington Palace, read.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her."

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Movie Has Cast Its Leads - Vanity Fair https://t.co/jMU79qDEJc#movie#trailerspic.twitter.com/QTMOzszjZR — Movies, TV & Celebrities (@morepremiere) February 5, 2018

Although the casting of Harry might not be as spot on as some royal fans would like, we honestly can't complain! After all, Fraser has two important qualities: British and handsome.

Prince Harry will be played by Murray Fraser. pic.twitter.com/gsGW6jvYZt — Meghan Maven (@MeghanMaven) February 5, 2018

Fraser is an upcoming actor who has only appeared in small roles on the British series "The Loch" and "Victoria." Considering he's already appeared in a series about the royals, we have no doubt he'll do well in his new role as Prince Harry.

Honestly did we really expect Lifetime to find exact clones of Harry and Meghan? No. I approve of the cast. The girl is biracial and pretty and the dude will just ginger up his hair, put some contacts on and done! I'm here for this movie. — Royal Realness (@Royal_Realness) February 6, 2018

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" will debut this spring, just in time for the royal wedding in May, and will follow Harry and Markle's romance from the moment they met to when they became a media sensation, Deadline reports.

But we have to ask: will it be as good as "William and Kate: The Movie"?

