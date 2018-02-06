Prominent Ontario TV host Steve Paikin has denied an allegation that he propositioned a former Toronto mayoral candidate, calling it "complete fiction."

On his personal Facebook page, the broadcaster said he "did not have sex, suggest, request, imply, or joke about having sex" with Sarah Thomson, who accused him of doing so in an email she sent to him on Saturday. He said he forwarded her email to his superiors.

"To say I was gobsmacked by the allegations in her email is the understatement of my life," he wrote. "I knew the charges were bogus but I knew I owed it to my employer to be totally transparent about all of it."

The allegation came to light Monday in a statement from TVO, the station he works for.

Last week, Thomson wrote in a story for Women's Post that an unnamed political TV host sexually harassed her at a lunch with her and her assistant in 2010.

"Not five minutes into the lunch the host asked me if I would sleep with him," she wrote.

"My assistant almost spit his drink all over the table. I politely told the host that I loved my husband and would never do that."

She also alleged that the host approached her at events several times since the incident to jokingly suggest they have sex.

Sarah Thomson has accused TVO host Steve Paikin of sexually propositioning her.

Paikin said in his post that he thinks the "spurious" allegations she made in her email undermine the #MeToo movement.

He addressed Thomson, saying "you and I both know the incident you described never happened."

"You've defamed me, Sarah. I have no idea why, but you have," he wrote.

Paikin said he was glad that TVO allowed him to stay in his position and welcomed an independent third-party investigation into the accusation.

Thomson, the publisher and CEO of Women's Post, tweeted Tuesday before Paikin released his statement that she'd received online criticism for making her allegations public.

It's a bit scary the number of men that are bashing me today. #MeToo#TimesUp#toronto — Sarah Thomson (@ThomsonTO) February 6, 2018

"Women don't come forward because they get attacked on social media," she said in another tweet.

She declined comment to the Toronto Star Tuesday after Paikin published his response.

In 2013, Thomson accused former Toronto mayor Rob Ford of making sexual advances.

At the time, she alleged in a Facebook post that he hit on her at an event and said in the post's comments that he grabbed her "ass."

Thomson also made headlines that year when she said she had joked to former media baron Conrad Black at a party years prior about sleeping with him, saying the remark was prompted by a number of women "ogling" him.

Also on HuffPost: