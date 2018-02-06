All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    02/06/2018 08:14 EST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Toronto Home Prices Are Now Lower Than They Were A Year Ago

    Sales started last year on a hot streak.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property Nov. 4, 2016.

    TORONTO — The number of homes sold in the Toronto region in January was down sharply compared with a year ago.

    The Toronto Real Estate Board says Greater Toronto Area realtors reported 4,019 home sales for January through the MLS system, down 22 per cent from a record 5,155 a year ago.

    The average selling price was $736,783, down from $768,351 a year ago.

    The move lower came as the number of new listings increased to 8,585 compared with 7,314 new listings entered in January 2017.

    2017 started on a hot streak

    Toronto home sales started last year on a hot streak, but slowed after the Ontario government moved to cool the market.

    A new stress test for homebuyers who do not require mortgage insurance that came into effect this year and higher mortgage rates have also weighed on the market.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:BusinessConstructionEconomyOntarioReal EstateYour money