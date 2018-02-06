All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    02/06/2018 17:49 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Uber Says Hacker In Canada Was Behind Massive 2016 Breach

    The company previously admitted to paying the hackers $100,000.

    • Canadian Press
    Eric Risberg/AP via Canadian Press
    The building that houses the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco are shown on June 21, 2017. Uber says a hacker working from Canada was one of two people involved in stealing data connected to 57 million of the ride-hailing company's users in 2016.

    TORONTO — Uber says a hacker working from Canada was one of two people involved in stealing data connected to 57 million of the ride-hailing company's users in 2016.

    The company says the hacker's partner in Florida was the one who actually obtained the data.

    The information from the hack included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

    The revelations are part of a statement the company's chief security officer made to a U.S. subcommittee handling consumer protection and data security.

    News of the breach was met with criticism after the company admitted it paid the hackers $100,000 to destroy the stolen information.

    It triggered the firing of the company's chief and deputy security officers and a formal investigation from the federal privacy commission.

