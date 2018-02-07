All Sections
    02/07/2018 21:32 EST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Albertan Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Threatening Prime Minister

    He sent threats to several officials.

    • Canadian Press
    HE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gestures as he attends a campaign event for Liberal party byelection candidate Stan Sakamoto in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Oct. 13, 2016.

    MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — An Alberta man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    William Benham, 52, was in Medicine Hat provincial court today and entered a guilty plea to charges of uttering threats and threats to cause damage to property.

    Benham was arrested on Jan. 12 after he emailed the threats to several officials — including Trudeau and Medicine Hat Mayor Ted Clugston.

    The emails included threats against government and specific threats toward the Prime Minister, although a police investigation determined he had no plans to follow through on those threats.

    Benham got a 30-day jail sentence, followed by 24-months probation with numerous conditions.

    Those conditions include a prohibition on communicating directly with any of the people he had threatened.

    He has also been ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs, and attend psychiatric counselling.

