All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    02/08/2018 12:42 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Canadians Pay Less Than $7 A Gram For Pot On Average, Statistics Canada Survey Says

    Statistics Canada collected information from about 15,000 Canadians since Jan. 25.

    • Canadian Press
    Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press
    A new Statistics Canada survey has revealed that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for pot.

    TORONTO — A Statistics Canada study suggests that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana.

    The drug is most expensive in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, which shell out $11.89 and $10.24 per gram on average.

    Quebecers get the biggest break, roughly forking over $5.89 a gram.

    Those in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island pay between $6.97 and $7.47 per gram.

    The data is based on information Statistics Canada collected from about 15,000 Canadians since Jan. 25.

    It is part of the organization's efforts to get a better snapshot of the country's marijuana use in the months leading up the drug's legalization.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:BusinessCanada marijuanamarijuana legalizationStatistics Canada