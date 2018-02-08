All Sections
    • POLITICS
    02/08/2018 13:15 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Ex-Manitoba Cabinet Minister Stan Struthers Apologizes After Staff Say He Tickled them

    He said he never intended to treat women as anything other than equal.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
    Stan Struthers is apologizing after women have come forward alleging he tickled them and made inappropriate remarks while he was in government for over a decade.

    WINNIPEG — A former Manitoba cabinet minister is apologizing after women came forward alleging he tickled them and made inappropriate remarks while he was in government.

    Stan Struthers, who was in cabinet for more than a decade while the NDP were in power, says he recently learned his behaviour made former colleagues and staff feel disrespected and he is sorry.

    He says in a statement he never intended to treat women as anything other than equal.

    Press secretary told to 'suck it up'

    Joelle Saltel-Allard, who worked for Struthers as his press secretary between 2009 and 2011, says he used to touch and tickle her, often in front of other people.

    She says he also put his hand on her knee during a car ride and talked about sex acts he would enjoy.

    She says she lodged a complaint with her boss who took it up the chain of command, but was told an election was looming and to "suck it up."

    • Canadian Press
