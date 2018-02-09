A jury has found a Saskatchewan farmer not guilty in the fatal shooting of an Indigenous man.

Gerald Stanley was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie from the Red Pheasant First Nation in August 2016.

The jury deliberated for 13 hours before reaching its decision.

Stanley, 56, turned and looked into the gallery after the verdict came down while Boushie's family and friends gasped and sobbed.

Chris Murphy, a Toronto-based lawyer representing the Boushie family, supports Debbie Baptiste, the mother of Colten Boushie, outside of the Court of Queen's Bench after a jury delivered a verdict of not guilty in the trial of Gerald Stanley on Friday.

Outside court, Boushie's uncle Alvin Baptiste said there is no justice for his nephew.

"How First Nations are treated in the justice system is not right," he said.

"A white jury came out with a verdict of not guilty of Gerald Stanley, who shot and killed my nephew. This is how they treat us First Nations people. It is not right. Something has to be done about this — the government, Justin Trudeau, we asked you to give us Indigenous people justice."

This is how they treat us First Nations people. It is not right. Alvin Baptiste

The trial heard that Boushie was shot in the head while he was sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask.

The driver of the SUV testified the group had been drinking during the day and tried to break into a truck on a neighbouring farm, but went to the Stanley property in search of help with a flat tire.

Chris Murphy, a Toronto-based lawyer representing the Boushie family, speaks to media outside of the Court of Queen's Bench during a lunch recess as the jury is in deliberation in the trial of Gerald Stanley, the farmer accused of killing 22-year-old Indigenous man Colten Boushie, in Battleford, Sask. on Friday, February 9, 2018.

Stanley's son testified that he and his father heard an ATV start up and they thought it was being stolen.

Stanley testified that he fired warning shots to scare the group off. He said that the fatal shot occurred when he reached into the SUV to grab the keys and his gun "just went off."

The defence drilled into inconsistencies in the testimony of some of the witnesses who were in the SUV with Boushie.

They admitted they lied to investigators about stealing and changed their stories right before taking the witness stand.

Members of Colten Boushie's family leave the Court of Queen's Bench after a jury delivered a verdict of not guilty in the trial of Gerald Stanley, the farmer accused of killing the 22-year-old Indigenous man Colten Boushie, in Battleford, Sask., on Friday.

The defence argued in its final summation that there was no evidence that Stanley meant to kill Boushie. Lawyer Scott Spencer said the shooting was a freak accident that ended in tragedy.

He also said that Stanley's response was measured and asked jurors if they would have acted differently if they'd been in the farmer's shoes.

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge disputed that, arguing that Stanley handled the firearm carelessly and that the only inference was that he pulled the trigger and fired the fatal shot.

