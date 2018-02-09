If there's one thing better than a snow day, it's finding about it like this:

That's Glen Woodburn and Kim Gadsdon, the principal and vice-principal at West Elgin Secondary School in Ontario. In January, the two recorded a cheeky snow day announcement they could use whenever there was a bus delay or cancellation.

That happened to be Friday, after school buses in the province's southwestern region were cancelled ahead of an anticipated big snow dump.

Woodburn told HuffPost Canada he wrote the lyrics to the song, which is set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," with Gadsdon and her daughter, though he gave them most of the credit.

The two got the idea after the school's nurse showed them a video of Chad Caddell, a principal in the U.S., using his musical talents to announce school was cancelled.

Watch him in action below:

"She thought of us and thought that we could 'pull this off,'" Woodburn said.

And did they pull it off.

This video has it all:

A grand entrance!

Harmonies!

And of course, tobogganing!

Woodburn said the reaction to the video has been positive and that other schools are challenging their own administrations to do similar announcements.

"We've even had a request to perform at a staff member's parent's church," he said.