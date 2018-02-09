All Sections
    02/09/2018 07:41 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Tanya Granic Allen, Sex-Education Critic, Plans To Run For Ontario PC Leader

    She is president of Parents as First Educators.

    • Canadian Press
    Tanya Granic Allen/Parents as First Educators
    Tanya Granic Allen is shown in a file photo from Parents as First Educators.

    TORONTO — A fourth person has declared her intention to run for the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.

    But Tanya Granic Allen acknowledged Thursday that she first needs at least 100 party members to sign her nomination papers and donors to help her raise the $100,000 entry fee to enter the race.

    Granic Allen is president of Parents as First Educators, which lobbies against the sex-education curriculum in Ontario and is in favour of more parental control of education.

    Earlier:

    "We have to make sure that the protest of parents across this province isn't falling upon deaf ears," Granic Allen said in a statement posted on the group's website.

    There are three candidates in the race so far to replace former party leader Patrick Brown - former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney and former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford.

    Brown resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations levied by two women who spoke to CTV News. Brown has denied the allegations which have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.

    The first leadership debate will be held in Toronto on Feb. 15, a day before the deadline for candidates and new party members to register. A second debate will follow at a later date.

    The vote is set to take place between March 2 and 8, with the results announced on March 10.

