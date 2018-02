Snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris have won silver and bronze in slopestyle to win Canada's first medals of the PyeongChang Olympics.

McMorris was in first place going into the third and final run of the competition. McMorris was edged out by American Redmond Gerard for the gold medal.

McMorris, who won a bronze medal in Sochi, was recovering from a number of serious injuries he suffered in a backcountry crash less than a year ago. Mark McMorris of Canada thanks the crowd during the Snowboard Men's Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

