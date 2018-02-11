All Sections
    • NEWS
    02/11/2018 08:28 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe Wins Silver In Women's Moguls At PyeongChang Olympics

    Sochi champion takes home another Olympic medal.

    • Canadian Press
    Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver in women's moguls at the PyeongChang Olympics.

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe took the silver medal in women's moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    Dufour-Lapointe scored 78.56 on a fast and aggressive final run.

    France's Perrine Laffont won with 78.65, while Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva took bronze with 77.40.

    Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., skied last in the final but did not finish.

    Dufour-Lapointe, from Montreal, won gold four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with sister Chloe finishing second.

    Only Canada's Alex Bilodeau has defended an Olympic moguls title, winning in 2010 and 2014.

    More to come

    • Canadian Press
